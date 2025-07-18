Interim Report April-June 2025: 88% Growth in Local Currency

Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - Senzime AB's (publ) interim report for April - June 2025 is now available on the company's website www.senzime.com.

Financial information April - June 2025

Net sales grew by 72% to TSEK 25,695 (14,917).

Currency-adjusted net sales grew by 88%.

Sales of instruments/other grew by 83% to TSEK 11,896 (6,505), and sales of disposable sensors grew by 64% to TSEK 13,800 (8,412).

Gross margin before depreciation amounted to 61.8% (63.3), affected by currencies and US tariffs.

Operating expenses amounted to TSEK 40,207 (39,388).

EBITDA improved by 18% to TSEK -23,573 (-28,858).

Profit after financial items amounted to TSEK -34,159 (-34,259).

Earnings per share amounted to -0.24 SEK (-0.28).

Cash and cash equivalents as of 30 June 2025 amounted to TSEK 132,162 (80,184).

Financial information January - June 2025

Net sales grew by 82% to TSEK 49,195 (27,037).

Currency-adjusted net sales increased by 90%.

Sales of instruments/other increased by 86% to TSEK 21,133 (11,369). Sales of disposable sensors increased by 79% to TSEK 28,062 (15,668).

Gross margin before depreciation amounted to 63.8% (63.7).

Operating expenses amounted to TSEK 77,505 (76,829).

EBITDA increased by 23% to TSEK -44,411 (-57,404).

Profit after financial items amounted to TSEK -69,681 (-62,978).

Earnings per share amounted to -0.50 SEK (-0.51).

Cash and cash equivalents as of 30 June 2025 amounted to TSEK 132,162 (80,184).

Philip Siberg, CEO, commented:

" Our momentum continues. Revenue in the second quarter increased by 72 percent to SEK 25.7 million. Once again, a quarter of record sales, more secured hospital contracts, and extensive deliveries in the U.S. market. However, the weakened dollar exchange rate slightly dampened sales during the quarter. With the same exchange rates as in the same quarter last year, growth would have amounted to 88 percent. For the half-year, the corresponding growth rate was 90 percent. EBITDA improved by just over SEK 5 million, demonstrating that profits are improving alongside increased revenues.

During the second quarter, we delivered 727 TetraGraph systems. This compares with 440 systems in the first quarter. The volume during the first half of the year has more than doubled compared to the same period last year. We have now delivered over 4,100 systems and the pace is increasing rapidly.

Deliveries of disposable sensors have doubled in volume this year. Over 180,000 sensors have been shipped this year and the utilization rate of monitors sold continues to develop positively. We now have hospitals that have standardized monitoring with our technology and have a utilization rate of over seven sensors per week and TetraGraph.

We conducted an efficient directed share issue of SEK 110 million at market price. There was strong interest, and the capital gives us the means to continue executing our strategic plan with strength and to reach positive cash flow.

Our pipeline is strong, we are gaining market share, and demand is high. The outlook for the full year is very positive, and we aim to announce several more exciting developments during the year."

Presentation of Senzime's second quarter 2025 report

A webcast presentation of the second quarter report for 2025 will be held on July 18, 13:00 CEST.

The presentation will be held by Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime, and after the presentation, there will be a Q&A session moderated by Klas Palin, analyst at Carnegie Investment Bank. The presentation will be held in English.

The presentation will be accessible at Senzime's website https://www.senzime.com/investors

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO

Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.



Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com .

This information is information that Senzime is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-18 08:30 CEST.

