Intellia Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA), a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies, today announced that management will be participating in the upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Fireside Chat Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, March 9, 2026

Fireside Chat Time: 8:40 a.m. ET

Location: Miami, FL

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Location: Miami, FL





The fireside chats on March 3 and March 9 will be webcast live. To join the webcasts, please visit the Events and Presentations page of the Investors & Media section on Intellia’s website at intelliatx.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on this same page for approximately 90 days following the events.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA) is a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies. Since its inception, Intellia has focused on leveraging gene editing technology to develop novel, first-in-class medicines that address important unmet medical needs and advance the treatment paradigm for patients. Intellia’s deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its people, is helping set the standard for a new class of medicine. To harness the full potential of gene editing, Intellia continues to expand the capabilities of its CRISPR-based platform with novel editing and delivery technologies. Learn more at intelliatx.com and follow us @intelliatx.

