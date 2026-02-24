SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Intellia Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

February 24, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA), a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies, today announced that management will be participating in the upcoming investor conferences:

  • TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference
    Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026
    Fireside Chat Time: 1:10 p.m. ET
    Location: Boston, MA
  • Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
    Date: Monday, March 9, 2026
    Fireside Chat Time: 8:40 a.m. ET
    Location: Miami, FL
  • Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
    Location: Miami, FL

The fireside chats on March 3 and March 9 will be webcast live. To join the webcasts, please visit the Events and Presentations page of the Investors & Media section on Intellia’s website at intelliatx.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on this same page for approximately 90 days following the events.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA) is a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies. Since its inception, Intellia has focused on leveraging gene editing technology to develop novel, first-in-class medicines that address important unmet medical needs and advance the treatment paradigm for patients. Intellia’s deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its people, is helping set the standard for a new class of medicine. To harness the full potential of gene editing, Intellia continues to expand the capabilities of its CRISPR-based platform with novel editing and delivery technologies. Learn more at intelliatx.com and follow us @intelliatx.

Intellia Contact:

Jason Fredette
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
jason.fredette@intelliatx.com


Massachusetts Events
Intellia Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring Outlook: January Brings Year-Over-Year Layoff Decline
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Boston, Massachusetts, USA city skyline on the river
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring in Boston
February 11, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel