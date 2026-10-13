Intellia Therapeutics Appoints Jing L. Marantz, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA), a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing medicine leveraging CRISPR gene editing and other core technologies, today announced the appointment of Jing L. Marantz, M.D., Ph.D., as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, effective October 26, 2026. Dr. Marantz is an accomplished drug development leader with more than 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry that includes the successful advancement of several now-approved rare disease therapies. In this role, Dr. Marantz will lead the company’s translational, development, regulatory and medical affairs functions.

“Jing is an exceptional leader with a track record of success in the rare disease space across the full lifecycle from development through regulatory approval and commercialization,” said John Leonard, M.D., Intellia President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are delighted to welcome her as our Chief Medical Officer during this exciting and momentous time at Intellia. Her unique combination of development and business experience will be critical for our next phase as we seek to commercialize our first potential in vivo gene editing product, advance our Phase 3 clinical trials in transthyretin amyloidosis and further expand our pipeline.”

“I am thrilled to join Intellia, where we have the opportunity to profoundly improve patient lives by delivering durable efficacy while minimizing treatment burden leveraging Nobel-prize-winning science,” said Dr. Marantz. “I look forward to working with the company’s talented team to advance our clinical programs with the goal of bringing new therapeutic options to patients with serious diseases.”

Dr. Marantz’s leadership experience spans research and development, medical affairs, business development and portfolio strategy across multiple specialties and rare diseases. Most recently, she served as Chief Medical Officer for Scholar Rock, where she led the development organization in advancing multiple clinical programs across neuromuscular, oncology and obesity, culminating in the U.S. approval of ISEMBYLD, the first muscle-targeted therapy for Spinal Muscular Atrophy. During her tenure at Scholar Rock, Dr. Marantz led simultaneous regulatory submissions to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency followed by successful engagement with Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency, achieving alignment for a Japanese New Drug Application submission without clinical trial data in Japanese patients.

Prior to her role at Scholar Rock, Dr. Marantz held senior leadership positions at Krystal Biotech, Acceleron, Alnylam, Alexion, Biogen, ARIAD and Millennium Pharmaceuticals, playing key roles in the development and commercialization of over a dozen products across hematology/oncology, neurology and rare diseases. She is a member of the Board of Directors for Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc. Dr. Marantz received her medical training from Tongji Medical College, a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the Medical University of South Carolina, and an MBA from the University of California at Berkeley.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTLA) is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing medicine leveraging CRISPR gene editing and other core technologies. The company’s mission is to transform the lives of people with severe diseases by developing and commercializing potentially curative treatments. With deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, Intellia aims to reset the standard for medicine by durably treating the root causes of disease. Learn more at intelliatx.com and follow us @intelliatx.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (“Intellia” or the “Company”) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding Intellia’s beliefs and expectations concerning: its ability, and the impact of its executive leadership on its ability to commercialize lonvoguran ziclumeran (“lonvo-z”), its first potential in vivo gene editing product, advance its Phase 3 clinical trials of nexiguran ziclumeran (“nex-z”) in transthyretin amyloidosis and further expand its pipeline.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the conduct of clinical studies and other development and commercialization requirements for its product candidates, including lonvo-z and nex-z, including risks related to the ability to develop and successfully commercialize lonvo-z, nex-z or any of Intellia’s product candidates; risks related to Intellia’s ability to protect and maintain its intellectual property position; risks related to Intellia’s relationship with third parties, including its contract manufacturers, collaborators, licensors and licensees; risks related to the ability of its licensors to protect and maintain their intellectual property position; risks related to the results of preclinical studies or clinical studies not being predictive of future results in connection with future studies; the risk that clinical study results will not be positive; and risks related to the potential delay of planned clinical trials or regulatory filings due to regulatory feedback or other developments. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Intellia’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Intellia’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Intellia’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Intellia undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Investor Contact:

Jason Fredette

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

jason.fredette@intelliatx.com

Media Contact:

Mike Tattory

Vice President

LifeSci Communications

mtattory@lifescicomms.com

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