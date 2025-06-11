IntelGenx Announces Rebranding to Nualtis, Signaling Strategic Evolution and Renewed Vision

MONTREAL, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx, a leader in oral thin film drug delivery, today announced its official rebrand to Nualtis, marking a pivotal step in the company’s transformation and long-term strategic vision.

The name Nualtis blends “Nu,” symbolizing renewal, with “altis,” derived from Latin for “high” or “elevated.” Together, they represent the company’s ambition to reach new heights in pharmaceutical innovation, agility, and impact.

“This new identity captures the evolution of our company,” said Dr. Michael Raven, Chief Executive Officer of Nualtis. “It is a renewed commitment to scientific excellence, strategic execution, and financial stability as we deepen partnerships and advance our platform of proprietary oral film technologies.”

Over the past year, the company has restructured, upgraded its operations and facilities, as well as expanded key alliances. As Nualtis, the organization is positioned to deliver great value to partners through lifecycle extension, accelerated development timelines, and differentiated drug delivery.

The rebranding initiative includes a new visual identity, updated digital presence, and a refined communication strategy to align with the company’s future-focused direction.

The transition to Nualtis is effective immediately. Legal documents, domain names, and all corporate materials will be updated over the next months. Existing partnerships and operations will continue without disruption.

About Nualtis

Nualtis is a specialty pharmaceutical company advancing innovative drug delivery technologies with a focus on oral thin films. Building on more than a decade of formulation and manufacturing expertise, Nualtis supports pharmaceutical partners in extending product lifecycles and accelerating development timelines. Headquartered in Montreal, the company offers a fully integrated platform that includes research and development, analytical services, regulatory support, and scalable manufacturing from lab to market. With a patient centered approach and a focus on execution excellence, Nualtis delivers smart solutions that meet real world therapeutic needs. Nualtis is a wholly owned subsidiary of atai Life Sciences. For more information, visit www.nualtis.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Nualtis Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information under applicable securities law. All information that addresses activities or developments that we expect to occur in the future is forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements use such word as “will”, “may”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “anticipate” and other similar terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. However, they should not be regarded as a representation that any of the plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to risks affecting the Company. Nualtis assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements and are encouraged to read the company’s continuous disclosure documents.

Source: IntelGenx Corp.

For Nualtis:

Tommy Kenny

Business Development Lead & General Counsel

(438) 803-0954

Tommy@Nualtis.com