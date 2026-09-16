Integrated DNA Technologies and Aldevron Launch New Cas9 mRNA Solutions to Accelerate Path from Gene Editing Research to Development

Co-developed offering connects Integrated DNA Technologies’ CRISPR engineering and analysis expertise with Aldevron’s mRNA manufacturing capabilities, helping customers move from discovery toward clinical development with greater speed, continuity, and confidence.

Research grade S.p. Cas9 mRNA is available in wild type and Spy Fi™ high-fidelity formats to support CRISPR-based research applications.

Fi™ high-fidelity formats to support CRISPR-based research applications. Optimized mRNA constructs are designed for high on-target editing, reduced off-target activity with SpyFi, low toxicity, and delivery method flexibility.

FARGO, N.D. & CORALVILLE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Aldevron--Danaher companies Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a global leader in genomics, and Aldevron, a premier manufacturing partner for DNA, RNA, and protein, today announced the launch of research grade S.p. Cas9 mRNA in wild type and SpyFi™ high-fidelity formats. The new offering gives researchers and therapeutic developers access to high-quality Cas9 mRNA for CRISPR-based genome editing workflows, with performance, format flexibility, and manufacturing continuity designed to help advanced gene editing programs move from research toward development with greater confidence.

“Gene editing researchers are under pressure to move faster without compromising performance, reproducibility, or flexibility,” said Christopher Vakulskas, senior director, applied science and molecular design at Integrated DNA Technologies. “By connecting IDT’s CRISPR protein engineering expertise, with Aldevron’s mRNA manufacturing capabilities, scientists will now have access to an optimized Cas9 mRNA offering designed to support efficient editing, reduced off-target risk, and greater continuity as their programs advance. It’s a strong example of how connected expertise across Danaher companies can help researchers reduce complexity and move promising science forward with greater speed and confidence.”

As gene editing advances toward clinically relevant ex vivo and in vivo applications, customers need CRISPR mRNA reagents that deliver reproducible editing performance, reduce technical risk, support emerging delivery approaches, and fit into programs that may ultimately need to scale. IDT and Aldevron’s co-developed Cas9 mRNA directly addresses these challenges through optimized constructs manufactured in consistent research grade formats, with a path to scaled CGMP-manufactured versions as programs progress.

Addressing a critical need in translational gene editing

The new offering is designed to support high on-target editing efficiency across multiple cell types, including T cells, iPSCs, and immortalized cells, while the SpyFi high-fidelity version helps reduce off-target editing risk. The mRNA formats are compatible with delivery via electroporation, cationic lipids, and lipid nanoparticles (LNP), giving customers flexibility to select the approach that best fits their application.

The Cas9 mRNA is enzymatically capped, providing customers with a high-performing alternative to certain proprietary capping technologies. By reducing licensing burden and simplifying access, the offering helps researchers focus on advancing their science rather than managing licensing complexity.

Creating a more connected path from discovery to development

By introducing Cas9 mRNA as part of a broader IDT and Aldevron gene editing workflow, the companies are expanding the options available to customers who need reliable, high-performance research tools, scientific support, and continuity across CRISPR design, analysis, RNA manufacturing, and future scale-up. This launch is the first in a suite of co-developed offerings, with base and prime editors slated later this year.

With a rich history of working together to provide customers with critical tools and manufacturing support for genomic medicine workflows, IDT and Aldevron are building on that foundation to equip customers with a new mRNA modality option for Cas9-based gene editing. The solution combines IDT’s guide RNA design and analysis expertise and Aldevron’s mRNA manufacturing capabilities—the result is a streamlined experience for customers advancing Cas9-based gene editing programs from early research through CGMP manufacturing.

Visit www.idtdna.com/Cas9mRNA for product ordering, availability, and additional details.

Disclaimer: Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) offers both Research Use Only (RUO) and In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) products; Aldevron provides Research Grade (RG) and Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) products. RUO and RG products are intended for research use only and are not for use in diagnostic or therapeutic procedures. IVD and CGMP products are intended for diagnostic or clinical applications as specified in product documentation. References to clinical, diagnostic, or therapeutic impact pertain only to products with appropriate regulatory clearance. Purchasers are responsible for ensuring appropriate use and compliance with applicable regulations. For further information about product classifications and intended uses, please contact our regulatory affairs team or refer to product documentation.

About Aldevron

Aldevron is a premier manufacturing partner, producing high-quality plasmid DNA, mRNA, proteins, and other key components for the development of vaccines, gene and cell therapies, immunotherapies and other treatments. As a part of the Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) family of global science and technology companies, Aldevron supports thousands of scientists who are developing revolutionary, lifesaving treatments for millions of people. To learn more about how Aldevron is advancing biological science, visit www.aldevron.com/about-us.

About IDT

Building from a strong foundation of innovation, expertise, and reliability, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) has evolved from an oligo manufacturer to a leading genomics provider. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with scientific and global health partners to enable genomics breakthroughs at scale. Our vision of enabling researchers to rapidly move from the lab to life-changing advances reflects our ongoing commitment to a healthier, brighter future for all.

For more information about IDT, visit www.idtdna.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Instagram and Bluesky.

About Danaher

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Our businesses partner closely with customers to solve many of the most important health challenges impacting patients around the world. Danaher's advanced science and technology - and proven ability to innovate - help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and help reduce the time and cost needed to sustainably discover, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Focused on scientific excellence, innovation and continuous improvement, our approximately 63,000 associates worldwide help ensure that Danaher is improving quality of life for billions of people today, while setting the foundation for a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

Media Contacts:

Aldevron

Ellen Shafer

Senior Director of Communications Director

ellen.shafer@aldevron.com

(701) 219-0333



Integrated DNA Technologies

Kristina Sarenas

Public Relations

ksarenas@idtdna.com

(714) 213-9468



