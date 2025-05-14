Integra Therapeutics announces new pre-clinical data at 28th Annual Meeting of American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT)

BARCELONA, Spain, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra Therapeutics, a global leader in creating cutting-edge gene-writing tools to improve the efficacy, precision and safety of advanced therapies, today announced it will be presenting new pre-clinical data at the 28th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT), taking place from May 13 to 17 in New Orleans.

"The presentation at ASGCT marks an important milestone in our work to develop safer and more capable cell engineering with our gene-writing platform with double digit editing efficiencies and multi gene integration for the next generation of cell therapies for oncological and autoimmune diseases" explains Dr Avencia Sánchez-Mejías, CEO and Co-Founder of Integra Therapeutics.

For the first time, the Integra Therapeutics' technology has been used to created CAR-T cells, demonstrating the expression of more complex CARs (bispecific and with a kill switch) in a single DNA donor and simplifying the production process. The functionality of these CAR-T cells has also been shown compared to the methodology of market leaders and an improved ability to eliminate B-ALL tumoral cells and B cells from autoimmune diseases patients (i.e. lupus and rheumatoid arthritis) was demonstrated.

In addition, to the new FiCAT data for cell engineering, Integra Therapeutics will present results from CAR-T cells generated with novel CRISPR-Cas12l nucleases in combination with FiCAT, the result of the strategic agreement with Caszyme , which shows better efficiency than CRISPR-Cas9.

Presentation details

Title: Precise Gene Writing System for CAR-T cell therapy generation



Date & Time: May 14, 2025 / 5:30 pm-7:00 pm (local time)



Session Title: Gene Targeting and Gene Correction New Technologies



Location: Poster Session Hall I2



Published Abstract Number: 1140



Title: Development of viral-free FiCAT gene writing platform for liver-directed in vivo application



Date & Time: May 14, 2025 / 5:30 pm-7:00 pm (local time)



Session Title: Gene Targeting and Gene Correction New Technologies



Location: Poster Session Hall I2



Published Abstract Number: 1141





About FiCAT gene-writing platform

The development of effective, precise, and safe gene-editing technologies for ex vivo therapies, particularly in hematopoietic stem cells (HSC) and chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR-T), poses a critical challenge. Current platforms face technical limitations and safety concerns, impeding the realization of their full therapeutic potential. To address these challenges, FiCAT emerges as a groundbreaking gene-writing platform with the aim of providing a flexible and universal solution for safe editing of small regions and efficient, programmable editing of large genes in clinically relevant primary cells.

FiCAT is composed of a CRISPR-Cas nuclease and propietary engineered transposase, with outstanding efficiency reached through rational protein engineering and an unsupervised variability generation approach. Over 400,000 variants are tested using a proprietary high- throughput screening system grounded in synthetic biology principles. Our system compared favourably against existing systems like homology-directed repair (HDR) or homology-independent targeted insertion (HITI) using CRISPR-Cas9 alone. To enhance both efficiency and viability, electroporation is coupled with inhibitors targeting toxicity associated with double-stranded exogenous DNA.

These results open up new possibilities with enhanced cargo size integration in HSC and CAR-T, surpassing current gene editing techniques.

About Integra Therapeutics

Integra Therapeutics is a biotech company that creates cutting-edge gene-writing tools to improve the efficacy, precision and safety of advanced therapies. Integra was founded in 2020 by Dr Marc Güell and Dr Avencia Sánchez-Mejías as a spin-off of the Pompeu Fabra University (UPF). To accelerate and expand its efforts, Integra establishes strategic partnerships with leading companies including Caszyme. It has secured the backing of international investors (AdBio Partners, Columbus Venture Partners, Invivo Capital, and Takeda Ventures), €10.5 million from the European Commission and other organizations in the health and biomedical sector. It earned My Green Lab sustainability certification in 2023. The company is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain. To learn more, visit: integra-tx.com

