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Integra LifeSciences to Present at the 2026 Truist Securities MedTech Conference

June 15, 2026 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: IART), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that Bob Davis, executive vice president and president Tissue Reconstruction will present at the 2026 Truist Securities MedTech Conference on June 16, 2026 at 3:00pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Integra LifeSciences investor relations website under EVENTS & PRESENTATIONS.

About Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences (Nasdaq: IART) is a global medical technology leader dedicated to restoring lives. We are advancing transformational care through impactful innovation in neurosurgery and tissue reconstruction, specialized fields that demand exceptional expertise and precision. Our portfolio of highly differentiated, gold-standard technologies are trusted by healthcare professionals to deliver life-saving care. For our latest news and information, visit www.integralife.com.

Investor Relations:
Chris Ward
(609) 772-7736
chris.ward@integralife.com

Media Contact:
Laurene Isip
(609) 208-8121
laurene.isip@integralife.com

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation


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