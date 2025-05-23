SUBSCRIBE
Instil Bio and ImmuneOnco to Host Investor and Analyst Breakfast to Discuss the Evolving PD-(L)1xVEGF Bispecific Antibody Landscape and Clinical Trial Updates During the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago

May 23, 2025 | 
1 min read

DALLAS and SHANGHAI, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instil Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIL, "Instil") and ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Inc. (HKEX Code: 1541.HK, “ImmuneOnco”), today announced that they will jointly host an investor and research analyst breakfast in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at 8:00 to 9:30 am CT adjacent to the McCormick Convention Center.

Instil and ImmuneOnco management, along with a key opinion leader in the field of immuno-oncology, will discuss the evolving PD-(L)1xVEGF bispecific antibody landscape and recent clinical trial updates from Instil and ImmuneOnco.

Investors and analysts interested in attending should register by emailing their contact information to reserve seating to investorrelations@instilbio.com.

About ImmuneOnco
ImmuneOnco is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovery and development of biologics to treat cancers, autoimmune diseases and metabolic diseases. With 10+ assets all originated in-house and the most advanced asset in phase III right now, ImmuneOnco is pursuing innovative therapies to improve patients’ health. For more information visit www.immuneonco.com.

About Instil Bio
Instil Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of novel therapies. Instil's lead asset, AXN-2510, is a novel and differentiated PD-L1xVEGF bispecific antibody in development for the treatment of multiple solid tumors. For more information, visit www.instilbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as the date hereof, and Instil disclaims any obligation to update these statements except as may be required by law.

Contacts:
Investor Relations:
1-972-499-3350
investorrelations@instilbio.com
www.instilbio.com


