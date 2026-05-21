InSphero AG Acquires PhenoVista Biosciences, Inc. to Expand Advanced 3D, Cell-based Assay Capabilities

Strategic acquisition strengthens InSphero’s global position as the market leader in predictive in vitro modeling and high-content imaging services

SCHLIEREN, Switzerland & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Imaging--InSphero AG, a global leader in advanced 3D in vitro models and services for drug safety and efficacy testing, today announced the acquisition of PhenoVista Biosciences, Inc., a premier provider of high-content imaging and phenotypic assay technologies based in San Diego, California.

The acquisition marks an important new chapter for PhenoVista Biosciences, enabling the company to significantly expand its scientific and commercial impact by combining its expertise in high-content imaging, cell painting, and phenotypic analysis with InSphero’s globally recognized 3D microtissue platforms, AkuraFlow ™ microphysiological systems, and translational in vitro technologies. Together, the combined organization aims to accelerate the adoption of more predictive, human-relevant drug discovery and toxicology workflows.

Over the years, PhenoVista Biosciences has established a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, image-based assay development, advanced cellular analysis, and screening solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. Through the integration into InSphero, PhenoVista gains access to a broader global commercial infrastructure, complementary biological platforms, and expanded operational capabilities globally.

“The timing of this acquisition is particularly exciting given the accelerating momentum behind New Approach Methodologies in the United States. Recent policy initiatives and guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and growing investment support from the National Institutes of Health are creating a strong foundation for the broader adoption of human-relevant in vitro technologies. Together with PhenoVista, we are exceptionally well positioned to support this transition with scalable, industry-ready solutions”, says Jan Lichtenberg, CEO and Co-founder of InSphero AG.

“Joining forces with InSphero represents a highly exciting opportunity for PhenoVista, our employees, and our customers,” said James G. Evans. “Both organizations share a strong commitment to advancing drug discovery through innovative assay technologies, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence-driven approaches. By combining PhenoVista’s strengths in high-content imaging and assay development with InSphero’s leadership in scalable 3D biology and predictive in vitro models, we can deliver even greater scientific value and broader capabilities to customers worldwide.”

The combination is expected to create substantial opportunities across key therapeutic and translational research areas including oncology, fibrosis, neuroscience, and safety assessment. Customers will benefit from integrated workflows that combine advanced 3D biology, high-content imaging, and AI-enabled data analytics to generate richer and more predictive datasets earlier in the drug discovery process.

This expansion will enable faster turnaround times, closer customer collaboration, and improved access to advanced NAMs technologies in the rapidly growing in vitro market.

About InSphero

InSphero is the only 3D, in vitro model company with the platform and expertise to modernize drug discovery in a way that empowers researchers to reach their full potential. Our innovative spheroid-based models allow for more effective and safe therapies to get to the clinic faster due to our superior robustness, reliability, reproducibility, and scalability. InSphero’s goal is to inspire the next generation of breakthrough therapies through customer engagement, commitment to innovation, and the model of excellence.

About PhenoVista Biosciences

PhenoVista is a contract research organization (CRO) and leading provider of both custom and off-the-shelf, imaging-based assay services based in San Diego, California. They develop and execute disease-relevant, cell-based assays by working with clients in a collaborative, adaptable manner. PhenoVista provides high-quality data to biopharmaceutical clients of all stages and sizes with its unique combination of cutting-edge cell models and the latest high-content imaging technologies and data-analysis capabilities. Their diverse repertoire includes working with primary cells, iPSC-derived neurons and glia, and client-engineered lines in a variety of formats.

Media Contacts:

PhenoVista

Ana Wang, Ph.D.

Associate Director, BD & Marketing

ana@phenovista.com

InSphero

Rositsa Hadzhipetrova, M.Sc.

Head of Marketing

rositsa.hadzhipetrova@insphero.com