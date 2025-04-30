SUBSCRIBE
INOVIO to Present at Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences

April 30, 2025 | 
2 min read

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that it will be presenting at several upcoming conferences, including a fireside chat at the Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference in New York. INOVIO will also present for the first time data on the long-term clinical effect of lead candidate INO-3107 at the American Broncho-Esophagological Association (ABEA) program at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings (COSM), the largest meeting of otolaryngologists in the U.S.

Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference (NY)

Date: May 8

Time: 11:30am EDT

Format: Fireside Chat

(audio webcast available here: https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp65/ino/1544620)

European Laryngological Society Annual Congress (Warsaw, PL)

Date: May 9

Oral presentation: DNA immunotherapy, INO-3107, generates targeted immunologic response and results in surgery reduction for 81% of adults with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis in year 1

American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (New Orleans, LA)

Date: May 13

Poster Abstract Session: Successful Treatment of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis with INO-3107 is Irrespective of Papilloma Microenvironment and Molecular Subtype

ABEA at COSM (New Orleans, LA)

Date: May 15

Oral Presentation: DNA Immunotherapy (INO-3107) Durability and Long-Term Clinical Effect in Treatment of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Caused by HPV 6 & 11

Available abstracts will be shared on INOVIO's website following presentations. An audio replay of the Citizens JMP webcast will be available for 90 days after the event.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts

Media: Jennie Willson, (267) 429-8567, communications@inovio.com

Investors: Peter Vozzo - ICR Healthcare, (443) 213-0505, investor.relations@inovio.com

 

