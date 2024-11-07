SUBSCRIBE
Innoviva Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Highlights Recent Company Progress

November 7, 2024 | 
Core royalty platform continued strong performance, receiving GSK royalties of $60.5 million with 6% year-over-year growth

Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics’ (IST) marketed portfolio achieved U.S. net product sales of $19.7 million, reflecting 68% year-over-year growth

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) (“Innoviva” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company with a core royalties portfolio, a leading critical care and infectious disease platform known as Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics (“IST”), and a portfolio of strategic investments in healthcare assets, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, and highlighted select corporate achievements.


“For the third quarter of 2024, we continue to deliver strong revenue growth, with solid performance from our core GSK royalty assets, and accelerating sales from our IST commercial products, GIAPREZA®, XACDURO® and XERAVA®. Since the formation of IST, now in its second year of operation, we have shown consistent sales expansion in our commercial products, primarily driven by increasing product demand, validating our investment in hospital-based therapeutics,” said Pavel Raifeld, Chief Executive Officer of Innoviva. “Of special note, XACDURO® was nominated for the Best Biotechnology Product by The Galien Foundation USA in recognition of its pioneering science and positive impact on patients. We are proud of this recognition which highlights the commitment and innovation we are bringing to this space, where there is significant unmet medical need and an immense demand for new drugs. We also continue to further advance our pipeline and are on track to submit a New Drug Application (“NDA”) for zoliflodacin, potentially first in class, single dose oral drug for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea, to the U.S. FDA in early 2025.”

Mr. Raifeld continued, “Over the past quarter, we also saw meaningful operational progress across our strategic healthcare assets. We remain focused on prudent capital allocation in our quest to maximize shareholder value and see multiple opportunities for continued value creation.”

Financial Highlights

  • Royalty revenue: Third quarter 2024 gross royalty revenue from Glaxo Group Limited (“GSK”) was $60.5 million, compared to $57.0 million for the third quarter 2023.
  • Net Product Sales: Third quarter 2024 net product sales were $27.8 million, which included U.S. net product sales of $19.7 million and ex-U.S. product sales of $8.1 million. U.S. net product sales consisted of $13.1 million from GIAPREZA®, $2.3 million from XERAVA®, and $4.3 million from XACDURO®, a 68% increase compared to $11.8 million for the third quarter 2023.
  • License Revenue: Third quarter 2024 license revenue of $4.6 million included product development cost-sharing reimbursements from our partner.
  • Equity and long-term investments: Third quarter 2024 unfavorable net change in fair value of equity and long-term investments of $35.2 million was primarily due to lower share price of Armata Pharmaceuticals (“Armata”).
  • Net income: Net income of $1.2 million, or $0.02 basic per share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to a net income of $82.0 million, or $1.26 basic per share, for the third quarter of 2023.
  • Cash and cash equivalents: Totaled $260.6 million. Royalty and product sales receivables totaled $91.1 million as of September 30, 2024.

Key Business and R&D Highlights

  • XACDURO® (sulbactam for injection; durlobactam for injection), co-packaged for intravenous use, a targeted antibacterial treatment for patients with hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP) caused by susceptible isolates of Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex.
    • XACDURO® was recently nominated for the 2024 Prix Galien USA Award for Best Biotechnology Product, which recognizes excellence in scientific innovation that improves the state of human health.
  • Zoliflodacin: a potential first-in-class, single dose, oral antibiotic is currently being developed in partnership with The Global Antibiotic Research & Development Partnership (“GARDP”) for the treatment of patients with uncomplicated gonorrhea.
    • In September 2024, we presented additional findings on our investigational agent zoliflodacin at the 2024 Sexually Transmitted Infections Prevention Conference in Atlanta. The first oral presentation demonstrated that zoliflodacin had potent in vitro activity against 200 clinical isolates, consistent with previous U.S. surveillance data. The second presentation demonstrated that microbiological cure rates for specific subgroups were comparable to the primary endpoint analysis. Safety in these subgroups was also comparable.
    • In October 2024, we had five presentations at IDWeek 2024, which took place in Los Angeles. One oral presentation on zoliflodacin included a review of the unique public-private partnership that led the clinical development of zoliflodacin. The second presentation highlighted the activity of sulbactam-durlobactam and standard-of-care antibiotics against Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex for hospitalized patients in the U.S. Three posters were presented including two on zoliflodacin: In vitro activity against baseline isolates in U.S. participants from the phase 3 trial and a pharmacometrics analysis supporting dose selection. Surveillance data of eravacycline against clinical pathogens, collected worldwide from multiple infections sites during 2018-2022 was also presented.
    • We continue to advance zoliflodacin following its successful Phase 3 clinical trial results and expect to submit an NDA to the U.S. FDA in early 2025.

About Innoviva

Innoviva is a diversified holding company with a core royalties portfolio, a leading critical care and infectious disease platform known as Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics (“IST”), and a portfolio of strategic investments in healthcare assets. Innoviva’s royalty portfolio includes respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (“GSK”). Innoviva is entitled to receive royalties from GSK on sales of RELVAR®/BREO® ELLIPTA® and ANORO® ELLIPTA®. Innoviva’s other innovative healthcare assets include infectious disease and critical care assets stemming from acquisitions of Entasis Therapeutics, including XACDURO® (sulbactam for injection; durlobactam for injection), co-packaged for intravenous use approved for the treatment of adults with hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia caused by susceptible strains of Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex and the investigational zoliflodacin currently being developed for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea, and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, including GIAPREZA® (angiotensin II), approved to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock and XERAVA® (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults.

ANORO®, RELVAR® and BREO® are trademarks of the GSK group of companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking” statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, statements relating to goals, plans, objectives, and future events. Innoviva intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate”, “expect”, “goal”, “intend”, “objective”, “opportunity”, “plan”, “potential”, “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. These statements are based on the current estimates and assumptions of the management of Innoviva as of the date of this press release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results of Innoviva to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, risks related to: expected cost savings; lower than expected future royalty revenue from respiratory products partnered with GSK; the commercialization of RELVAR®/BREO® ELLIPTA®, ANORO® ELLIPTA®, GIAPREZA®, XERAVA® and XACDURO® in the jurisdictions in which these products have been approved; the strategies, plans and objectives of Innoviva (including Innoviva’s growth strategy and corporate development initiatives); the timing, manner, and amount of potential capital returns to shareholders; the status and timing of clinical studies, data analysis and communication of results; the potential benefits and mechanisms of action of product candidates; expectations for product candidates through development and commercialization; the timing of regulatory approval of product candidates; and projections of revenue, expenses and other financial items; the impact of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”); the timing, manner and amount of capital deployment, including potential capital returns to stockholders; and risks related to the Company’s growth strategy. Other risks affecting Innoviva are described under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” contained in Innoviva’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from such statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date hereof, and Innoviva assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements on account of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

INNOVIVA, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue:
Royalty revenue, net (1)

$

57,056

$

53,558

$

179,213

$

172,681

Net product sales

27,822

13,701

68,557

40,942

License revenue

4,630

-

19,135

11,000

Total revenue

89,508

67,259

266,905

224,623

Expenses:
Cost of products sold (inclusive of amortization of inventory fair value adjustments)

9,990

10,182

29,433

27,910

Cost of license revenue

-

-

-

1,600

Selling, general and administrative

26,219

28,636

84,364

71,913

Research and development

3,551

3,989

9,989

31,566

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

6,511

6,511

19,391

15,274

Changes in fair values of equity method investments, net

18,231

(71,980

)

42,997

(67,886

)

Changes in fair values of equity and long-term investments, net

16,936

2,640

60,827

4,887

Interest and dividend income

(5,500

)

(4,114

)

(13,373

)

(11,032

)

Interest expense

5,807

4,396

17,460

13,205

Other expense, net

914

1,047

3,123

4,289

Total expenses, net

82,659

(18,693

)

254,211

91,726

Income before income taxes

6,849

85,952

12,694

132,897

Income tax expense, net

5,636

3,906

9,634

14,706

Net income and comprehensive income

$

1,213

$

82,046

$

3,060

$

118,191

Net income per share
Basic

$

0.02

$

1.26

$

0.05

$

1.79

Diluted

$

0.02

$

0.98

$

0.05

$

1.45

Shares used to compute net income per share
Basic

62,569

64,953

62,759

66,016

Diluted

62,951

86,164

63,020

87,504

(1) Total net revenue is comprised of the following (in thousands):
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(unaudited) (unaudited)
Royalties

$

60,512

$

57,014

$

189,581

$

183,049

Amortization of capitalized fees

(3,456

)

(3,456

)

(10,368

)

(10,368

)

Royalty revenue, net

$

57,056

$

53,558

$

179,213

$

172,681

INNOVIVA, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
September 30, December 31,

2024

2023

Assets
Cash and cash equivalents

$

260,630

$

193,513

Royalty and product sale receivables

91,058

84,075

Inventory

34,236

40,737

Prepaid expense and other current assets

14,697

25,894

Property and equipment, net

544

483

Equity and long-term investments

507,718

560,978

Capitalized fees paid, net

73,416

83,784

Right-of-use assets

2,789

2,536

Goodwill

17,905

17,905

Intangible assets

210,944

230,335

Deferred tax asset, net

14,875

-

Other assets

2,800

3,267

Total assets

$

1,231,612

$

1,243,507

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Other current liabilities

$

30,357

$

33,435

Accrued interest payable

833

3,422

Deferred revenue

717

1,277

Convertible senior notes, due 2025, net

191,843

191,295

Convertible senior notes, due 2028, net

255,972

254,939

Other long-term liabilities

71,449

71,870

Deferred tax liabilities, net

-

563

Income tax payable, long-term

11,899

11,751

Innoviva stockholders’ equity

668,542

674,955

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,231,612

$

1,243,507

INNOVIVA, INC.
Cash Flows Summary
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2024

2023

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

129,451

$

107,808

Net cash used in investing activities

(48,308

)

(61,610

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(14,026

)

(157,250

)

Net change

67,117

(111,052

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

193,513

291,049

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

260,630

$

179,997

Contacts

Innoviva, Inc.
David Patti
Corporate Communications
(908) 421-5971
david.patti@inva.com

Investors and Media:
Argot Partners
(212) 600-1902
innoviva@argotpartners.com

