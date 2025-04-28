Innovent Announces NMPA Approval of Limertinib, a Third-generation EGFR TKI Collaborated with ASK Pharma, for the First-line Treatment of Lung Cancer

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU,China, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncologic, autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic, ophthalmologic and other major diseases, announces that China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved the New Drug Application (NDA) for limertinib as the first-line treatment for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R mutations. Innovent and ASK Pharm entered into a commercial collaboration agreement for limertinib in Mainland China in 2024.

The approval of this new indication is supported by positive results from a randomized, double-blind, positive-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial. A total of 337 treatment-naïve patients with EGFR-sensitive mutation-positive locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC were enrolled and randomized 1:1 to receive either limertinib or gefitinib. The primary endpoint was progression-free survival (PFS), as assed by an independent review committee (IRC).

The data showed that limertinib significantly prolonged median PFS compared to gefitinib (20.7 months vs. 9.7 months), representing a 56% risk reduction in disease progression or death (hazard ratio [HR] 0.44; 95% CI: 0.34–0.58; p < 0.0001). In patients with central nervous system (CNS) lesions at baseline, median CNS PFS was also significantly longer with limertinib (20.7 months vs. 7.1 months), corresponding to a 72% risk reduction for CNS progression or death (HR 0.28; 95% CI: 0.10–0.82; p = 0.0136), underscoring its robust intracranial activity and clinical utility in such population with high-unmet-needs.

The safety profile of limertinib was consistent with that of known EGFR-targeted therapies. Adverse events were predominantly mild to moderate and well-tolerated, with no new safety signals identified during the clinical trial. Full data and analysis from this pivotal Phase 3 study will be published in academic journals.

"Limertinib has demonstrated exceptional efficacy and safety as first-line therapy in patients with EGFR-muted locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC, including notable efficacy in those with brain metastases. The approval of this first-line indication introduces a new treatment option for Chinese patients, addressing a critical clinical need in this population." said Professor Shi Yuankai, MD, Department of Medical Oncology at Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Principal Investigator of the Phase 3 Clinical Study.

Dr. Hui Zhou, Senior Vice President of Innovent, stated："We are delighted that both the first-line and second-line indications for limertinib have been successively approved. As a next-generation EGFR TKI, limertinib is poised to significantly improve survival outcomes for mutation-positive patients. Innovent has built a rich portfolio of precision therapies for lung cancer—including limertinib, Retsevmo®(selpercatinib), Dupert®(fulzerasib) and DOVBLERON® (taletrectinib)—with ongoing efforts to enhance their synergistic value. We will continue to work closely with Ask Pharm to ensure that limertinib brings a new hope to the broad population of patients with EGFR-mutated NSCLC."

Mr. Jingfei Ma, CEO of ASK Pharm, stated: "Within a few months, limertinib has obtained approvals for both second-line and first-line indications. The approval of the first-line indication further expands its clinical applicability. Meanwhile, ASK Pharm is advancing a clinical trial of limertinib in combination with the cMET inhibitor ASKC202 for patients with NSCLC resistant to third-generation EGFR-TKIs. We look forward to working with our partner Innovent to accelerate the accessibility of limertinib for more patients in need."

About EGFR mutation-positive non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Lung cancer remains one of the deadliest and most common cancers globally[1], with NSCLC accounting for approximately 85% of cases. Around 70% of NSCLC patients are diagnosed at locally advanced or metastatic stages that are not amenable to surgical resection. EGFR mutations are particularly prevalent among Asian NSCLC patients, affecting 30% to 50% of cases. EGFR-TKIs are the recommended standard of care in the first-line setting, with third-generation EGFR-TKIs offering the broadest treatment applicability.

About Limertinib

Limertinib is an orally-administrated, third-generation EGFR TKI with proprietary rights. It has been approved by the China's NMPA for: 1) the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR T790M-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), who have previously experienced disease progression during or after treatment with EGFR TKI; and 2) the first-line treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC carrying EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R mutations.

In October 2024, Innovent and ASK Pharm entered into a strategic collaboration and license agreement for limertinib in Mainland China.

About Innovent

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to empower patients worldwide with affordable, high-quality biopharmaceuticals. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that target some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has launched 15 products in the market. It has 3 new drug applications under regulatory review, 4 assets in Phase III or pivotal clinical trials and 15 more molecules in early clinical stage. Innovent partners with over 30 global healthcare companies, including Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Incyte, Adimab, LG Chem and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Guided by the motto, "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible. For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Statement:

（1）Innovent does not recommend the use of any unapproved drug (s)/indication (s).

（2）Ramucirumab (Cyramza®) and Selpercatinib (Retsevmo®) and Pirtobrutinib (Jaypirca®) were developed by Eli Lilly and Company.

About Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (ASK Pharm)

Founded in January 2003, Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (ASK Pharm) is a research-based pharmaceutical enterprise that integrates and streamlines innovative research and development with manufacture, marketing promotion and sales of proprietary pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and health-care products. ASK Pharm specializes in digestive disease, multidrug resistant infection, oncology and chronic disease areas.

ASK Pharm focuses on the R&D of small-molecule targeted innovative drugs and immuno-oncology biologic drugs. Currently, there are 48 major research projects, including 11 disclosed key projects focused on innovative chemical and biologic drugs. Among these, ASKC109 (maltol iron capsules) and ASKB589 (Claudin18.2 monoclonal antibody) are in Phase III clinical trials. ASK Pharm has Ranked among the top 20 best industrial enterprises in China's pharmaceutical R&D pipeline for 14 consecutive years and it has also received numerous honors such as "Top Ten National R&D Innovators", "Best National Enterprise for Investment", and "National Torch Program High-Tech Enterprises".

For more information, visit www.ask-pharm.com.

Innovent's Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Innovent does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Innovent with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Innovent's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Innovent's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

