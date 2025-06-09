Innospera Pharma Appoints Dr. Glenn Crater as Chief Medical Officer to Support Advancement of ING-006 Toward the Clinic

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CMO--Innospera Pharma Inc. (“Innospera”), a private, near-clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing differentiated small molecule modulators of GPR84 and GPR40 to treat inflammatory and metabolic diseases, today announced the appointment of Dr. Glenn Crater, MD, FCCP as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Glenn will start immediately as a fractional CMO, with the commitment to joining full time as the Company’s lead compound reaches the clinic.

Dr. Crater brings to Innospera over 25 years of clinical, regulatory, and leadership experience in pulmonary medicine and drug development. A board-certified pulmonologist, Dr. Crater has played pivotal roles in advancing respiratory drug candidates, with particular expertise in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) — the initial target indication for Innospera’s lead compound, ING-006, which is poised to enter clinical development in the near future.

“We are thrilled to welcome Glenn to Innospera at this critical moment in our growth,” said François Ravenelle, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Innospera. “Having worked closely with Glenn at Inversago Pharma, I’ve witnessed first-hand his commitment to scientific rigor, clinical excellence, and patient impact. His deep understanding of IPF and drug development will be invaluable as we initiate clinical studies for ING-006 and build a pipeline of novel GPR84/GPR40 modulators.”

Prior to joining Innospera, Dr. Crater served as Chief Medical Officer at multiple biotechnology companies and held senior medical leadership positions across both private and public firms, contributing to successful regulatory submissions and clinical programs in respiratory and fibrotic diseases.

“I’m excited to reunite with François and the team at Innospera,” said Dr. Crater. “ING-006 represents a promising new approach to modulating inflammation and fibrosis via GPCR lipid signaling. I look forward to advancing this program in the clinic and working to deliver transformative therapies for patients living with IPF and related diseases.”

About Innospera Pharma

Innospera is a Montreal-based biotechnology company developing first-in-class GPR84 and GPR40 modulators to restore homeostasis in diseases driven by metabolic and inflammatory dysfunction. The company’s lead compound, ING-006, is a synthetic lipid designed to address Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) by resolving inflammation and reducing fibrogenesis. Innospera is backed by a strong syndicate of investors including Investissement Québec, Seido Capital, and Anges Québec. For more information, visit innospera.com.

Pierre Laurin, BPharm, MSc

Executive Chairman

Innospera Pharma Inc.

plaurin@innospera.com