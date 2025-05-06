Innocan Pharma First Granted Patent in Mexico for its Topical Pain Relief

Innocan's first fully-granted patent in Mexico

Covers Innocan's proprietary cannabis-based pain relief topical

Indication of Innocan's growing intellectual property portfolio

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) ("Innocan" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, is pleased to announce that the Mexican patent office has issued a notice of allowance for the Company's patent application covering its proprietary topical pain-relief technology.

This patent covers a groundbreaking formulation comprising the unique blending of cannabidiol with minerals to deliver fast-acting, targeted pain relief. Clinical studies have demonstrated noticeable pain reduction within 20 minutes of application. The approval of this patent represents a major milestone in Innocan's mission to advance next-generation topical therapeutic solutions.

The Mexican allowance adds to previously granted counterpart patents in the United States, Russia, and Ukraine, and complements a growing portfolio of pending applications across various global jurisdictions. This development positions Innocan for early and strategic access to Latin American markets.

"We are very excited about the patent approval of our topical pain relief technology in Mexico," said Iris Bincovich, Chief Executive Officer of Innocan Pharma. Innocan Pharma intends to continue expanding its intellectual property portfolio in other key territories worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in cannabidiol-based wellness innovation.

About Innocan Pharma:

Innocan is an innovator in the pharmaceuticals and wellness sectors. In the pharmaceuticals sector, Innocan developed a CBD-loaded liposome drug delivery platform with exact dosing, prolonged and controlled release of synthetic CBD for non-opioid pain management. In the wellness sector, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of high-performance self-care and beauty products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment, Innocan focuses on advanced, targeted online sales, through its BI Sky Global Ltd. subsidiary.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release including, without limitation, the Company's plans to enter into the Latin American market, is forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Innocan's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Innocan, including expectations and assumptions concerning its products, satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and satisfactory completion of production and distribution arrangements.

Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release. The key risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: global and local (national) economic, political, market and business conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities; and potential disruption of relationships with suppliers, manufacturers, customers, business partners and competitors. The Company cannot assure that any patent will issue as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will issue in a form that will be advantageous to the Company. There are also risks that are inherent in the nature of product distribution, including import/export matters and the failure to obtain any required regulatory and other approvals (or to do so in a timely manner). The anticipated timeline for entry to markets may change for a number of reasons, including the inability to secure necessary regulatory requirements, or the need for additional time to conclude and/or satisfy the manufacturing and distribution arrangements. As a result of the foregoing, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release. A comprehensive discussion of other risks that impact Innocan can be found in Innocan's public reports and filings which are available under Innocan's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information. Innocan does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward-looking information as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

