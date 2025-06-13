Innate Pharma Highlights Preclinical Antitumor Activity of IPH6501 in Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma and Follicular Lymphoma at the 2025 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress

Preclinical data from IPH6501, Innate’s proprietary ANKET ® targeting CD20, demonstrating potent antitumor activity in vitro on patient-derived samples from Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and Follicular Lymphoma (FL), will be presented

Preclinical in vivo models support enhanced antitumor efficacy for the combination of IPH6501 with R-CHOP, the standard of care in untreated DLBCL and FL patients

IPH6501 is currently under investigation in a Phase 1/2 clinical study in relapsed and/or refractory (R/R) CD20+ B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) today announced the presentation of preclinical data for IPH6501, its proprietary ANKET® targeting CD20 currently under investigation in a Phase 1/2 study in relapsed and/or refractory (R/R) B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL) (NCT06088654), at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress 2025, taking place June 12-15 in Milan, Italy.

R-CHOP is an established standard of care for treatment-naïve patients with diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma (FL), two subtypes of B-NHL. The treatment landscape continues to evolve with novel approaches including T cell engagers, antibody-drug conjugates, their combination with standard of care therapies, and CAR-T cells. Yet, there remains an unmet medical need for patients ineligible, refractory to, or relapsing from these therapies.

In preclinical in vitro models, IPH6501 demonstrated potent NK cell proliferation and tumor cell killing activity in DLBCL and FL patient samples, supporting its therapeutic potential in these indications. In preclinical in vivo xenografted mouse tumor models, IPH6501 showed strong activity in a rituximab-resistant model — even in the presence of rituximab highlighting their combination potential. Additionally, when combined with R-CHOP, IPH6501 showed enhanced antitumor efficacy, leading to tumor eradication that was maintained after treatment discontinuation. These findings underscore the potential of IPH6501 in improving standard-of-care R-CHOP treatment in previously untreated DLBCL and FL patients and support further evaluation of additional combination strategies in B-NHL.

"Patients with R/R DLBCL and FL continue to face significant unmet medical needs. The encouraging activity observed in preclinical models with IPH6501, including in rituximab-resistant settings, suggests its potential to offer new treatment options for B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The enhanced antitumor activity in combination with R-CHOP could support further investigation in untreated patients. These findings support further clinical development aimed at improving outcomes in this challenging patient population," commented Dr Sonia Quaratino, Chief Medical Officer of Innate Pharma.

The poster will be available in the publication section of Innate Pharma’s website.

Abstract details

Antitumor characterization of IPH6501, a novel il2v-armed tetraspecific NK cell engager targeting CD20 B cells, in DLBCL and FL patient samples, and in preclinical combination with R-CHOP

Abstract Code: PS2004

Session: Poster session 2

Session Date/Time: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 18:30 – 19:30 CEST

About ANKET®

ANKET® (Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutics) is Innate's proprietary platform for developing next-generation, multi-specific natural killer (NK) cell engagers to treat certain types of cancer. This versatile, fit-for-purpose technology is creating an entirely new class of molecules to induce synthetic immunity against cancer.

About IPH6501

IPH6501 is the first Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutic to co-engage activating receptors on NK cells (NKp46 and CD16), IL-2R (but not the alpha subunit) through a variant of human IL-2, and a tumor antigen (CD20) via a single molecule. This unique multispecific design provides targeted proliferation and activation signals to NK cells, promoting their cytotoxic activity against CD20 expressing malignant cells.

IPH6501 has shown better antitumor efficacy compared to approved benchmark antibodies in preclinical tumor models (Demaria, EHA 2023, Carrette, SITC 2024, Demaria et al, Science Immunology 2024).

IPH6501 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 multicenter trial (NCT06088654), investigating the safety and tolerability of IPH6501 in patients with relapsed and/or refractory CD20-expressing B-cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A. is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its innovative approach aims to harness the innate immune system through three therapeutic approaches: multi-specific NK Cell Engagers via its ANKET® (Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutics) proprietary platform and Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) and monoclonal antibodies (mAbs).

Innate’s portfolio includes several ANKET® drug candidates to address multiple tumor types as well as IPH4502, a differentiated ADC in development in solid tumors. In addition, anti-KIR3DL2 mAb lacutamab is developed in advanced form of cutaneous T cell lymphomas and peripheral T cell lymphomas, and anti-NKG2A mAb monalizumab is developed with AstraZeneca in non-small cell lung cancer.

Innate Pharma is a trusted partner to biopharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi and AstraZeneca, as well as leading research institutions, to accelerate innovation, research and development for the benefit of patients.

Headquartered in Marseille, France with a US office in Rockville, MD, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq in the US.

Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

