Innate Pharma Announces FDA Clearance to Proceed With TELLOMAK 3, a Confirmatory Phase 3 Trial of Lacutamab in CTCL

The planned confirmatory Phase 3 trial, TELLOMAK 3, aims to demonstrate efficacy of lacutamab in patients with Sézary syndrome (SS) and Mycosis fungoides (MF), who failed at least one prior line of systemic therapy.

The Company submitted the confirmatory Phase 3 TELLOMAK 3 protocol to the FDA, which completed its review with no further comments, clearing the study to proceed.

The Company is progressing towards the initiation of the confirmatory Phase 3 TELLOMAK 3 trial in H1 2026 and the potential accelerated approval in SS.

Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed its review of the confirmatory Phase 3 protocol for lacutamab in cutaneous T-cell lymphomas (CTCL), with no further comments, clearing the trial to proceed.

The planned confirmatory Phase 3 trial, TELLOMAK 3, is an open-label, randomized study designed to demonstrate the efficacy of lacutamab in patients with Sézary syndrome and Mycosis fungoides, who failed at least one prior line of systemic therapy. The trial will include two independent cohorts: one enrolling patients with Sézary syndrome post-mogamulizumab treatment randomized 1:1 to receive lacutamab or romidepsin, and one enrolling patients with Mycosis fungoides randomized 1:1 to receive lacutamab or mogamulizumab. The primary endpoint of the study for both cohorts is progression-free survival (PFS) evaluated by blinded central review.

Data from the Phase 2 TELLOMAK trial in CTCL demonstrated durable activity, a favorable safety profile, and improvements in patients’ quality of life. With this feedback from FDA, the Company is progressing towards the initiation of the confirmatory Phase 3 TELLOMAK 3 trial in H1 2026. FDA provided encouraging initial feedback on Innate Pharma’s proposed regulatory pathway, which could potentially include Accelerated Approval for Sézary syndrome, once the Phase 3 trial is underway.

“This important regulatory milestone with the FDA marks a key step forward for the lacutamab program,” said Jonathan Dickinson, Chief Executive Officer of Innate Pharma. “Building on robust Phase 2 data from TELLOMAK, this milestone brings us one step closer to our next goal, submitting for accelerated approval in Sézary syndrome once the Phase 3 trial is underway. We remain deeply committed to advancing this differentiated therapy for patients with CTCL, while creating meaningful value for our shareholders.”

“We are pleased to reach this important milestone for the lacutamab program as we prepare to initiate the confirmatory Phase 3 study, TELLOMAK 3,” said Sonia Quaratino, Chief Medical Officer of Innate Pharma. “The efficacy and safety data from the TELLOMAK Phase 2 trial suggest that lacutamab has the potential to be a game changer in the treatment of CTCL, an orphan disease with a high unmet medical need. Our expert clinical team looks forward to collaborating with CTCL investigators and regulators to start the Phase 3 trial in due time.”

About lacutamab

Lacutamab is a first-in-class anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, currently developed in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). CTCL is a group of rare non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas that develop in the skin and severely affect patients’ quality of life. Sezary syndrome (SS) is a rare and aggressive leukemic form with poor survival, while mycosis fungoides (MF) is the most common subtype, with advanced stages associated with poor outcomes.

Data from the Phase 2 TELLOMAK trial in CTCL demonstrated durable activity, a favorable safety profile, and improvements in patients’ quality of life. FDA provided encouraging initial feedback on Innate Pharma’s proposed regulatory pathway, which could potentially include Accelerated Approval for Sézary syndrome.

The program has received Fast Track designation from the FDA, PRIME designation from the EMA for SS, and Orphan Drug designation in both the US and EU for CTCL. More recently it has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for SS.

A Phase 3 in CTCL is under preparation.

About Innate Pharma:

Innate Pharma S.A. is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies for cancer patients. Leveraging its antibody-engineering expertise, the company has developed innovative therapeutic approaches, including Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC), monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and multi-specific NK Cell Engagers through its proprietary ANKET® (Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutics) platform.

Innate’s portfolio includes IPH4502, a differentiated Nectin-4 ADC in development in solid tumors, lacutamab, an anti-KIR3DL2 mAb developed in advanced forms of cutaneous T cell lymphomas and peripheral T cell lymphomas, and monalizumab, an anti-NKG2A antibody developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca in non-small cell lung cancer.

Innate Pharma is a trusted partner to biopharmaceutical companies such as Sanofi and AstraZeneca, as well as renowned research institutions, working together to accelerate innovation, research and development for the benefit of patients.

Headquartered in Marseille, France with a US office in Rockville, MD, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq in the US.

Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Information about Innate Pharma shares

ISIN code FR0010331421 Ticker code Euronext: IPH Nasdaq: IPHA LEI 9695002Y8420ZB8HJE29

