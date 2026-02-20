Inmar Intelligence awarded renewed Pharmacy Reverse Distribution agreement with Premier, Inc.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inmar Intelligence has been awarded a renewed national group purchasing agreement for Pharmacy Reverse Distribution Services with Premier, Inc., extending a long-standing relationship between the organizations. Effective February 1, 2026, the renewed agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to continue taking advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for pharmacy reverse distribution services.

"Premier members continue to choose Inmar because of the scale, reliability and value we deliver across their pharmacy operations," said Anthony Garcia, Vice President, Healthcare Sales at Inmar Intelligence. "This is a direct reflection of the trust placed in our ability to recover value, maintain regulatory compliance, improve performance and simplify increasingly complex workflows. This renewed agreement reinforces our shared focus on helping members improve financial performance while operating with clarity and confidence."

Inmar provides pharmacy reverse distribution services designed to simplify returns, strengthen compliance and improve financial recovery. As pharmacy operations face increasing regulatory requirements, cost pressures and inventory complexity, reverse distribution has become a critical component of financial and compliance performance.

Inmar delivers 99% processing accuracy across all pharmaceutical returns channels and serves more than 50,000 pharmacies nationwide. Its vertically integrated, one-touch reverse distribution model accelerates credit recovery, reduces third-party handling and improves visibility and control across returned pharmaceutical inventory. By bringing returns, recalls, compliance and disposal into a single integrated solution, Inmar helps pharmacies support consistent, auditable processes while minimizing operational risk.

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers and payers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier offers integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory services and other solutions in service of its mission to improve the health of communities.

Through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology, we optimize the healthcare value chain to improve patient safety, access and affordability. As a partner for over 45 years to health systems, pharmacies and life sciences companies, we design and build solutions to address the complex challenges in the business of healthcare. Our mission is to enable improved financial and patient outcomes to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. For more information about Inmar Intelligence, visit inmar.com and follow us on LinkedIn , or email us at solutions@inmar.com .

