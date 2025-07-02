Inmagene Doses First Patient in the ADAPTIVE Phase 2b Trial of IMG-007, a Nondepleting Anti-OX40 mAb with an Extended Half-life, in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis

The ADAPTIVE Phase 2b trial evaluates multiple dose regimens of IMG-007 in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis

Topline data expected in the fourth quarter of 2026

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals ("Inmagene"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative and differentiated therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases, today announced the successful dosing of the first patient in its global multicenter Phase 2b dose-finding study (ADAPTIVE Trial, NCT07037901) of IMG-007 in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

“We are thrilled to have the first patient dosed in this trial, building on the encouraging clinical data observed earlier,” said Jonathan Wang, PhD, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Inmagene. “IMG-007 targets the OX40 receptor, blocking OX40–OX40L signaling in both the bloodstream and tissues, while its silenced antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity function abolishes T-cell depleting effect, thereby potentially minimizing safety risks. In addition, its extended half-life supports the potential for convenient dosing. Together, these attributes make IMG-007 a potentially differentiated therapeutic candidate for AD patients.”

ADAPTIVE is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of several subcutaneous dose regimens of IMG-007 in adult participants with active moderate-to-severe AD who have had inadequate response to and/or intolerance of topical AD therapies. The trial aims to enroll approximately 220 patients across four treatment arms (high, medium, low dose of IMG-007 and placebo) in a 1:1:1:1 ratio.

The trial consists of two distinct treatment periods:

Period 1: A 20-week randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled treatment period

Period 2: A subsequent 32-week double-blind active treatment period during which all participants, including those initially randomized to placebo, will receive active treatment

The primary endpoint of the study is mean percentage change from baseline in Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score at Week 20. Key secondary endpoints include mean percentage change from baseline in EASI score at Week 16, as well as proportion of patients achieving EASI-75 (≥ 75% improvement in EASI score) and Investigator's Global Assessment (IGA) score of 0 or 1 (clear or almost clear) at Week 16 and 20, respectively.

Topline results from the Phase 2b ADAPTIVE trial are expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. This dose-finding study is designed to generate data that will guide the design and selection of optimal dosing regimens for future Phase 3 clinical trials.

About IMG-007

IMG-007 is a humanized, subcutaneously administered, non-depleting IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting OX40. It features a silenced antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity function and an extended half-life. The OX40–OX40L signaling plays a key role in T cell activation, expansion, and survival, making it an attractive target for the treatment of immunological and inflammatory diseases. In nonclinical studies, IMG-007 demonstrated potent inhibition of OX40–OX40L signaling. Its subcutaneous formulation has shown a half-life of 34.7 days at the anticipated therapeutic dose level, supporting the potential for infrequent and convenient dosing. In a Phase 2a trial in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, IMG-007 exhibited sustained clinical activity and was well tolerated, with no reported cases of pyrexia or chills. IMG-007 was originally discovered by HUTCHMED.

About Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals

Inmagene is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative therapeutics for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead asset, IMG-007, is currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata. Inmagene’s pipeline also includes IMG-004, a non-covalent, reversible oral BTK inhibitor characterized by an extended half-life and sustained pharmacodynamic effect, supporting the potential for once-daily dosing. IMG-004 is ready to advance into Phase 2 clinical development. For more information, please visit www.inmagenebio.com .

