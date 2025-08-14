Inhibrx Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX) ("Inhibrx" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Following the completion of the sale of INBRX-101 (the "101 Transaction") by Inhibrx, Inc. (the "Former Parent") to Sanofi S.A. and the Former Parent's concurrent spin-off of the Inhibrx business in May 2024, the biopharmaceutical company now has two programs in ongoing clinical trials, with data readouts for each expected within the current year. Because the spin-off was accounted for as a reverse spin-off, for periods prior to the spin-off, the Company's financial statements are the historical financial statements of the Former Parent.

Upcoming Milestones

The ozekibart (INBRX-109) registration-enabling Phase 2 trial in unresectable or metastatic conventional chondrosarcoma completed full enrollment in July 2025 . The completion of 151 progression free survival events are required to unblind the study. The Company expects to announce these results by late October 2025 . The Company plans to announce interim data from the Ewing sarcoma and colorectal cancer expansion cohorts at that time as well.









Financial Results

Cash and Cash Equivalents . As of June 30, 2025 , Inhibrx had cash and cash equivalents of $186.6 million , as compared to $216.5 million as of March 31, 2025 .









About Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc.

Inhibrx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Inhibrx utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology, including its proprietary protein engineering platforms. Inhibrx was incorporated in January 2024 as a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of Inhibrx, Inc. Prior to the sale of Inhibrx, Inc. and the INBRX-101 program to Sanofi S.A., Inhibrx acquired certain corporate infrastructure and other assets and liabilities through a series of internal restructuring transactions effected by Inhibrx, Inc. Inhibrx, Inc. also completed a distribution to holders of its shares of common stock of 92% of the issued and outstanding shares of Inhibrx. Following such transactions, Inhibrx's current clinical pipeline of therapeutic candidates includes ozekibart (INBRX-109) and INBRX-106, both of which utilize multivalent formats where the precise valency can be optimized in a target-centric way to mediate what Inhibrx believes to be the most appropriate agonist function. For more information, please visit www.inhibrx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Inhibrx cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Inhibrx's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected data readouts and the timing thereof and the Company's ability to develop therapeutic candidates. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Inhibrx's business, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties regarding: the initiation, timing, progress and results of its preclinical studies and clinical trials, and its research and development programs; its ability to advance therapeutic candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials; the Company's ability to utilize the Company's technology platform to generate and advance additional therapeutic candidates; the implementation of the Company's business model and strategic plans for the Company's business and therapeutic candidates; the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering the Company's therapeutic candidates; the ability to raise funds needed to satisfy the Company's capital requirements, which may depend on financial, economic and market conditions and other factors, over which the Company may have no or limited control; the Company's financial performance; developments relating to the Company's competitors and the Company's industry; regulatory review and approval of the Company's therapeutic candidates; and other risks described from time to time in the "Risk Factors" section of its filings with the SEC, including those described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and supplemented from time to time by its Current Reports on Form 8-K as filed from time to time. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Inhibrx undertakes no obligation to update these statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



(In thousands, except per share data)



(Unaudited)











THREE MONTHS ENDED



JUNE 30,



SIX MONTHS ENDED



JUNE 30,



2025



2024



2025



2024 Revenue:



























License fee revenue $ 1,300



$ 100



$ 1,300



$ 100 Total revenue 1,300



100



1,300



100 Operating expenses:



























Research and development 22,267



67,632



59,144



131,483 General and administrative 6,422



93,366



12,446



103,340 Total operating expenses 28,689



160,998



71,590



234,823 Loss from operations (27,389)



(160,898)



(70,290)



(234,723) Total other income (expense) (1,263)



2,018,911



(1,673)



2,014,026 Provision for income taxes 2



2



2



2 Net income (loss) $ (28,654)



$ 1,858,011



$ (71,965)



$ 1,779,301 Earnings (loss) per share



























Basic $ (1.85)



$ 127.10



$ (4.65)



$ 125.93 Diluted $ (1.85)



$ 125.48



$ (4.65)



$ 122.75 Shares used in computing earnings (loss)



per share



























Basic 15,468



14,619



15,468



14,129 Diluted 15,468



14,807



15,468



14,495

Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(In thousands)



(Unaudited)











JUNE 30,



DECEMBER 31,



2025



2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 186,567



$ 152,596 Other current assets 7,397



7,802 Non-current assets 18,154



20,369 Total assets $ 212,118



$ 180,767















Current liabilities $ 38,939



$ 40,730 Long-term debt, net 99,279



— Other non-current liabilities 5,341



6,453 Total liabilities 143,559



47,183 Stockholders' equity 68,559



133,584 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 212,118



$ 180,767

