Infinimmune Raises $75 Million Series A Financing to Advance Pipeline of Human-Derived Antibodies for Atopic Dermatitis and Inflammatory Disease

Series A co-led by Regeneron Ventures and Playground Global, with participation from RA Capital Management, Goldcrest Capital, Forge Life Science Partners, Godfrey Capital, Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, and Everbright Biofund

Pipeline includes two wholly owned, half-life extended monoclonal antibodies targeting complementary pathways in atopic dermatitis, both expected to enter the clinic in 2027

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Infinimmune, a biotechnology company developing antibody therapeutics derived directly from the human immune system, today announced the closing of a $75 million Series A financing co-led by Regeneron Ventures and Playground Global with participation from RA Capital Management, Goldcrest Capital, Forge Life Science Partners, Godfrey Capital, and Wild Tree Ventures. Existing investors Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Everbright Biofund, Civilization Ventures, and Pear VC also participated.

The financing will accelerate clinical development of Infinimmune’s two lead programs in atopic dermatitis, support advancement of additional programs leveraging human-first biology to address unmet clinical needs, and enable continued deployment of the company's Anthrobody® discovery platform. Infinimmune will initiate first-in-human studies for its two lead programs in 2027.

Infinimmune is advancing a pipeline of fully human antibodies derived from Infinimmune’s discovery platform and engineered for superior activity and extended dosing intervals, including:

IFX-101 — a first and best-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting IL-22

IFX-201 — a best-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting IL-13

“The human immune system makes extraordinary antibodies. We built a company to find them and are uniquely positioned to turn them into transformative medicines for patients with unmet needs,” said Wyatt McDonnell, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Infinimmune. “This financing enables Infinimmune to bring that promise to the clinic, as we work alongside a world-class syndicate to develop the molecules that patients living with inflammatory diseases deserve.”

“Infinimmune's Anthrobody® platform produces antibodies with a combination of potency, half-life, and developability that we haven't seen from conventional discovery approaches, and does so in a fraction of the time when compared to traditional technologies. In practice, that means medicines that can be dosed far less frequently than current biologics while delivering better efficacy — a meaningful change in quality of life for patients with chronic disease. Playground has invested in Infinimmune since the company's founding. Co-leading this financing alongside Regeneron Ventures reflects our continued conviction that this platform and team will reshape how antibody therapeutics are discovered and developed," said Benjamin Kim, Ph.D., Partner at Playground Global.

“Ten years after the first systemic biologics received approval, achieving complete and durable disease control continues to be an elusive goal for many patients,” said Emma Guttman, M.D., Ph.D., the system chair of the department of dermatology, and the Waldman Professor of Dermatology and Immunology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, whose translational research helped define the role of IL-13 and IL-22 in atopic dermatitis and laid the groundwork for a new generation of targeted biologics. “IFX-101 targets IL-22, a pathway with no approved biologic, while IFX-201 delivers potentially best-in-class IL-13 neutralization and dosing convenience. Together, these programs offer the breadth to address complementary axes of disease and the opportunity to redefine what clear skin can mean for patients.”

The company's Anthrobody® platform screens millions of single memory B cells across hundreds of targets to identify natively paired, fully human antibodies, and its GLIMPSE™ antibody language models guide candidate selection and optimization. In March 2026, Infinimmune entered a multi-target antibody discovery collaboration with Merck that includes up to approximately $838 million in upfront and potential milestone payments.

About Infinimmune

Infinimmune is a biotechnology company discovering and developing next-generation antibody therapeutics directly from the human immune system. The company’s Anthrobody® platform enables the screening of millions of single memory B cells to identify fully human antibodies across hundreds of targets. Combined with the company’s GLIMPSE™ antibody language models, this approach enables the rapid discovery and optimization of antibodies with strong affinity, specificity, favorable developability characteristics, and long half-life. For more information, visit www.infinimmune.com.

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