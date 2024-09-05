Indaptus Therapeutics Reports Encouraging New Safety Data for Decoy20 Clinical Program; Company Expands Enrollment of Patients on Weekly Dosing at Two Different Doses

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDP) (“Indaptus” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to pioneering innovative cancer and viral infection treatments, provides an update regarding key clinical advancements.



The independent Safety Review Committee overseeing the Company’s Phase 1 clinical trial convened in August to review the safety data at the higher Decoy20 dose with single dose administration and the safety data at the lower Decoy20 dose with weekly administration. The encouraging data has led to the decision to:

Continue dosing additional patients at the lower Decoy20 dose on a weekly schedule

Initiate dosing patients at the higher Decoy20 dose on a weekly schedule

The safety profile being observed to date continues to be consistent with Decoy20’s mechanism of action. The most clinically relevant treatment-related adverse events -- infusion-related reaction and hypotension – have been mild-to-moderate in severity, and resolved quickly with i.v. fluids or over-the-counter therapy.

“We continue to be encouraged by the evolving safety profile of Decoy20 during the expansion part of our Phase 1 trial. Our goal is to continue to evaluate patients receiving two distinct weekly doses of Decoy20 to identify potential monotherapy activity, and to accumulate sufficient safety data to initiate combination therapy next year,” said Dr. Roger Waltzman, Indaptus Chief Medical Officer. “We ultimately believe that Decoy20’s broad but transient activation of multiple cytokines and chemokines responsible for stimulating both innate and adaptive immune pathways in concert with other therapies will enhance tumor regression.”

Jeffrey Meckler, Chief Executive Officer, added, “The clinical trial is progressing as planned. Enrolling multiple patients at two different weekly doses should accelerate the progress of our trials. We look forward to providing more updates later in the year.”

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics has evolved from more than a century of immunotherapy advances. The Company’s novel approach is based on the hypothesis that efficient activation of both innate and adaptive immune cells and pathways and associated anti-tumor and anti-viral immune responses will require a multi-targeted package of immune system-activating signals that can be administered safely intravenously (i.v.). Indaptus’ patented technology is composed of single strains of attenuated and killed, non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria producing a multiple Toll-like receptor (TLR), Nucleotide oligomerization domain (NOD)-like receptor (NLR) and Stimulator of interferon genes (STING) agonist Decoy platform. The product candidates are designed to have reduced i.v. toxicity, but largely uncompromised ability to prime or activate many of the cells and pathways of innate and adaptive immunity. Decoy product candidates represent an antigen-agnostic technology that have produced single-agent activity against metastatic pancreatic and orthotopic colorectal carcinomas, single agent eradication of established antigen-expressing breast carcinoma, as well as combination-mediated eradication of established hepatocellular carcinomas, pancreatic and non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas in standard pre-clinical models, including syngeneic mouse tumors and human tumor xenografts. In pre-clinical studies tumor eradication was observed with Decoy product candidates in combination with anti-PD-1 checkpoint therapy, low-dose chemotherapy, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, or an approved, targeted antibody. Combination-based tumor eradication in pre-clinical models produced innate and adaptive immunological memory, involved activation of both innate and adaptive immune cells, and was associated with induction of innate and adaptive immune pathways in tumors after only one i.v. dose of Decoy product candidate, with associated “cold” to “hot” tumor inflammation signature transition. IND-enabling, nonclinical toxicology studies demonstrated i.v. administration without sustained induction of hallmark biomarkers of cytokine release syndromes, possibly due to passive targeting to liver, spleen, and tumor, followed by rapid elimination of the product candidate. Indaptus’ Decoy product candidates have also produced meaningful single agent activity against chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) and chronic human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections in pre-clinical models.

