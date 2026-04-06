Impact BioMedical Inc. Reports Going Concern Audit Opinion in 2025 10-K Filing While Continuing Strategic Merger Plans

HOUSTON, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact BioMedical Inc. (NYSE American: IBO) announced that its annual report(10-K) for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, filed on March 11, 2026, includes an audit opinion from Grassi & Co., CPAs, P.C. that contains a "going concern" qualification. This announcement is made pursuant to NYSE American LLC Company Guide Section 610(b), which requires public announcement of the receipt of an audit opinion containing a going concern paragraph and does not represent any change or amendment to the Company’s financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Again, this announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company’s financial statements or to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Separately, Impact Biomedical continues with strategic plans to merge with Dr. Ashley’s Ltd. (here), projected to be completed by July 1, 2026.

About Impact Biomedical Inc.

Impact Biomedical Inc. (IBIO) discovers, confirms, and patents unique science and technologies which can be developed into new offerings in biopharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare and wellness in collaboration with external partners through research, licensing, co-development, joint ventures, and other relationships.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the company's ability to close its pending merger and secure additional financing to address the going concern doubt expressed by its auditors. Actual results may differ materially.

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