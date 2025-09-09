Immutep Announces Data from EFTISARC-NEO Phase II Evaluating Neoadjuvant Efti in Soft Tissue Sarcoma Accepted for Oral Presentation at CTOS 2025

Data to be presented in the Immunotherapy & Cell Therapy in Sarcoma: Emerging Frontiers session at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) 2025 Annual Meeting





SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a late-stage immunotherapy company targeting cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announces an abstract for the EFTISARC-NEO Phase II investigator-initiated trial has been accepted for oral presentation at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) 2025 Annual Meeting taking place 12-15 November 2025, in Boca Raton, Florida.

EFTISARC-NEO is the first study to evaluate eftilagimod alpha (efti) in a neoadjuvant setting (prior to surgery) administered in combination with radiotherapy plus KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for patients with soft tissue sarcoma (STS).

Presentation Details Title: Primary endpoint and translational correlates from EFTISARC-NEO: phase II trial of neoadjuvant eftilagimod alpha (efti), pembrolizumab, and radiotherapy in patients with resectable soft tissue sarcoma Session: Immunotherapy & Cell Therapy in Sarcoma: Emerging Frontiers Presenter: Pawel Sobczuk, M.D., Ph.D., Department of Soft Tissue/Bone Sarcoma and Melanoma, Maria Sklodowska-Curie National Research Institute of Oncology Date: Thursday, 13 November 2025, 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM ET Format: Oral Presentation

STS is an orphan disease with high unmet medical need and a poor prognosis for patients. The incidence of STS varies in different regions globally. In the United States, the number of new STS cases in 2025 is estimated to be ~13,520 with ~5,420 deaths, according to the American Cancer Society.1

EFTISARC-NEO is is being conducted by the Maria Skłodowska-Curie National Research Institute of Oncology in Warsaw, Poland. The study is primarily funded with an approved grant from the Polish government awarded by the Polish Medical Research Agency program. For more information on the trial visit clinicaltrials.gov (NCT06128863).

The presentation slides will be available on the Posters & Publications section of Immutep’s website after the presentation at CTOS 2025.

About Immutep

Immutep is a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease. The Company is a pioneer in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and its diversified product portfolio harnesses LAG-3’s ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit www.immutep.com.

1. American Cancer Society statistics: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/soft-tissue-sarcoma/about/key-statistics.html

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

Australian Investors/Media:

Eleanor Pearson, Sodali & Co.

+61 2 9066 4071; eleanor.pearson@sodali.com

U.S. Investors/Media:

Chris Basta, VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

+1 (631) 318 4000; chris.basta@immutep.com