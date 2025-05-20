ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) to Present at Maxim Group’s 2025 Virtual Tech Conference

Tuesday, June 3rd at 11:00 a.m. EDT

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) (NASDAQ: IPA) a leader in AI-driven biotherapeutics, today announced that Dr. Jennifer Bath, CEO of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., will be presenting at the Maxim Group's virtual conference:

2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow Hosted by: Maxim Group LLC Date: June 3rd – 5th Presentation Time: Tuesday, June 3rd at 11:00AM EDT Location: Virtual (M-Vest Platform) Registration: Click here to register

The rapid evolution of technology is paving the way for disruption across all industries, including healthcare, drones, consumer IoT, business solutions, gaming & entertainment, and more. In Maxim’s 2025 Virtual Tech Conference, we will explore how emerging growth companies are expanding their use of Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to position themselves for the future. Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of diverse companies who have their attention on technology and how it will impact and grow their business.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a techbio company that leverages multi-omics modeling and complex artificial intelligence through a series of proprietary and patented technologies. The Company owns an integrated end-to-end suite of capabilities to support the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies and is known for solving complex industry challenges. IPA has several subsidiaries in North America and Europe including entities such as Talem Therapeutics LLC, BioStrand BV, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Canada) Ltd. and ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (Europe) B.V. (collectively, the “IPA Family”).

