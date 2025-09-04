SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Immunocore to present at upcoming September 2025 investor conferences

September 4, 2025 | 
1 min read

Immunocore to present at upcoming investor conferences

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & GAITHERSBURG, Md., US, September 3, 2025) Immunocore Holdings plc (Nasdaq: IMCR) (“Immunocore” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering and delivering transformative immunomodulating medicines to radically improve outcomes for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases, today announced management will participate at the following conferences in September.

        Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
        Fireside Chat: Friday, September 5, 2025, at 8:35 a.m. EDT

        H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference
        1x1 and small group meetings: Monday, September 8, 2025

        Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference
        Fireside Chat: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10:15 a.m. EDT

        Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
        Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 1:50 p.m. EDT

Where relevant, the presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting ‘Events & Presentations’, under ‘Events’, via the ‘Investors’ section of Immunocore’s website at www.immunocore.com. Following the event, a replay of the presentations will be made available for a limited time.

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including numerous active clinical and pre-clinical programs​ in oncology, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s most advanced oncology TCR therapeutic, KIMMTRAK, has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Contact Information

Immunocore

Sébastien Desprez, VP Communications
T: +44 (0) 7458030732
E: sebastien.desprez@immunocore.com
Follow Immunocore on LinkedIn: @Immunocore

Investor Relations

Clayton Robertson / Morgan Warenius
T: +1 (215) 384-4781
E: ir@immunocore.com


