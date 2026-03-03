SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Immunocore to present at upcoming March 2026 investor conferences

March 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

Immunocore to present at upcoming investor conferences

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & RADNOR, Penn. & GAITHERSBURG, Md., US, 03 March 2026) Immunocore Holdings plc (Nasdaq: IMCR) (“Immunocore” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering and delivering transformative immunomodulating medicines to radically improve outcomes for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases, today announced management will participate at the following conferences in March.

        TD Cowen 46th Annual Healthcare Conference
        Presentation: Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. EST

        Leerink 2026 Global Healthcare Conference
        Fireside Chat: Monday, March 9, 2026, at 3:40 p.m. EST

        Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
        1x1s and small group meetings: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

        UBS Biotech Summit Miami, Catalyst for Change
        1x1s and small group meetings: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

        Jefferies 2026 Biotech on the Beach Summit
        1x1s and small group meetings: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Where relevant, the presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting ‘Events & Presentations’, under ‘Events’, via the ‘Investors’ section of Immunocore’s website at www.immunocore.com. Following the event, a replay of the presentations will be made available for a limited time.

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including clinical and pre-clinical programs​ in oncology, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s most advanced oncology TCR therapeutic, KIMMTRAK, has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Contact Information

Immunocore

Sébastien Desprez, Head of Communications
T: +44 (0) 7458030732
E: sebastien.desprez@immunocore.com
Follow on LinkedIn: @Immunocore

Investor Relations

Morgan Morse
T: +1 (215) 384-4781
E: ir@immunocore.com


Maryland Pennsylvania Events Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Roche tower in Basel, Switzerland
Manufacturing
Roche Seeks Antibiotic Partner as Rising Manufacturing Costs Drive Supply Rethink
February 24, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Photo of Philadelphia downtown city skyline
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring Now in Pennsylvania
February 19, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie