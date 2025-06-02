SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Immunocore to present at the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

June 2, 2025 | 
(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & GAITHERSBURG, Md., US, June 2, 2025) Immunocore Holdings plc (Nasdaq: IMCR) (“Immunocore” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering and delivering transformative immunomodulating medicines to radically improve outcomes for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases, today announced that management will participate in the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference.

Fireside Chat: Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 11:05 a.m. EDT

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting ‘Events & Presentations’, under ‘Events’, via the ‘Investors’ section of Immunocore’s website at www.immunocore.com. Following the event, a replay of the presentation will be made available for a limited time.

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including numerous active clinical and pre-clinical programs​ in oncology, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s most advanced oncology TCR therapeutic, KIMMTRAK, has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Contact Information

Immunocore

Sébastien Desprez, VP Communications
T: +44 (0) 7458030732
E: sebastien.desprez@immunocore.com
Follow Immunocore on LinkedIn: @Immunocore

Investor Relations

Clayton Robertson / Morgan Warenius
T: +1 (215) 384-4781
E: ir@immunocore.com


