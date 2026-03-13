ImmunoBrain to Present Topline Phase 1b Clinical Data for Immune Checkpoint Treatment in Alzheimer’s Disease at AD/PD™ 2026

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmunoBrain, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Phase 1b data for IBC-Ab002, a newly engineered proprietary antibody targeting an inhibitory immune checkpoint pathway and specifically tailored for Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders, will be featured in an oral presentation at the 2026 Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases Conference (AD/PD™) taking place March 17-21, 2026, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The presentation will include safety, tolerability and biomarker data in the first 40 patients dosed across four intravenous infusions of IBC-Ab002 or placebo across five escalating dose cohorts.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Session Name: Mechanistic Modifiers of AD: APOE, Immunity, and Neural Circuits

Mechanistic Modifiers of AD: APOE, Immunity, and Neural Circuits Title: PD-L1 Immune Checkpoint Blockade in Early Alzheimer's Disease: Topline Results from the Phase 1b IBC-01-01 Study (ID 2979)

PD-L1 Immune Checkpoint Blockade in Early Alzheimer's Disease: Topline Results from the Phase 1b IBC-01-01 Study Date and Time: Thursday, March 19, 2026, 8:55 a.m. CET

Thursday, March 19, 2026, 8:55 a.m. CET Location: Hall 180-181

Hall 180-181 Presenter: Professor Catherine J. Mummery, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., F.R.C.P.

About ImmunoBrain

ImmunoBrain is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a differentiated approach to treat neurodegenerative diseases by activating the peripheral immune system to support brain protection and repair. The company's approach builds on more than 25 years of research led by Scientific Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Professor Michal Schwartz, Ph.D., and her team at the Weizmann Institute of Science, who discovered that the brain is tightly dependent on the viability of the immune system and that the immune system plays a critical role in protecting and repairing the brain. ImmunoBrain's lead investigational therapy, IBC-Ab002, is a proprietary Fc-modified anti–PD-L1 monoclonal antibody designed for transient checkpoint blockade and intermittent dosing in chronic neurodegenerative diseases. The company recently completed its Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with Alzheimer's disease [NCT05551741], supported in part by grants from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) and the Alzheimer's Association.

Disclaimer: This press release is provided for informational purposes only. The statements herein describe ongoing clinical research activities and are intended to summarize information presented in a scientific forum. Any data or analyses referenced in this release are preliminary in nature and reflect the results of early–stage investigation that remains subject to further study, review, and interpretation. Information presented herein is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, nor to represent the safety or efficacy of any investigational product. Clinical outcomes may differ materially as additional data become available. Nothing in this release should be construed as a representation regarding the regulatory status, approval, or commercial availability of IBC–Ab002 or any other product. Research reported in this press release is supported by the National Institutes of Health's National Institute on Aging, Award Number R01AG071810. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

IR and Media Contact:



ir@immunobrain.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immunobrain-to-present-topline-phase-1b-clinical-data-for-immune-checkpoint-treatment-in-alzheimers-disease-at-adpd-2026-302712835.html

SOURCE ImmunoBrain Checkpoint Inc.