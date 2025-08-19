ImmunityBio Announces Phase 2 Study of ANKTIVA® in Patients with Long COVID

Approximately one in five American adults who had COVID-19 still experience symptoms of long COVID, a serious illness that can result in chronic conditions and disability 1.2

Long COVID remains a significant public health challenge with no currently available established treatments

Study explores ANKTIVA’s therapeutic potential as an IL-15 agonist in boosting NK cell responses against viral infections

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a leading immunotherapy company, today announced the opening of a new Phase 2 study to assess the BioShield™ platform, anchored by ANKTIVA® (nogapendekin alfa inbakicept-pmln), in patients with long COVID. An estimated one in five Americans with a previous COVID-19 infection has long COVID, which is comprised of a broad range of symptoms that can substantially impact a patient’s quality of life. Long COVID remains a significant public health challenge with no currently available established therapies.

The new study, called COVID-4.019-Long, further expands the company’s clinical research efforts to assess ANKTIVA’s potential beyond cancer or cancer-related diseases. Currently, ANKTIVA is being evaluated alone and with other agents in multiple studies for different forms of bladder cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, glioblastoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Lynch syndrome, ovarian cancer and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) associated tumors. ANKTIVA is also being studied in Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and lymphopenia.

The primary objective of the exploratory, single-arm study (NCT07123727) is to evaluate the safety of ANKTIVA, injected under the skin (subcutaneously), in participants with long COVID. The secondary objective is to assess the effect of ANKTIVA on absolute lymphocyte count. Exploratory objectives include evaluation of ANKTIVA’s ability to improve post-COVID natural killer (NK) cell and CD8+ T cell counts, and assessment of the immunological function of NK cells and CD8+ T cells.

“We are excited to study ANKTIVA for the treatment of long COVID, a substantial public health concern,” said Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, Founder, Executive Chairman and Global Chief Scientific and Medical Officer of ImmunityBio. “Early in the pandemic, the common assumption was SARS-CoV-2 would prove to be a transient infection, as is the case with coronaviruses in general. But we now know viral nucleic acid and proteins can be in the gut mucosa months after infection. As such, an antiviral strategy looks insufficient to treat or cure long COVID. Based on clinical insights to date, we believe ANKTIVA may be a new therapeutic option for this chronic and potentially disabling condition by enhancing immune function, facilitating viral clearance, and addressing underlying contributions to long COVID.”

The study, which is being conducted by ImmunityBio and aims to recruit up to 40 participants who meet the long COVID criteria, as established by the World Health Organization (WHO), is now accepting patients for initial screening to determine study eligibility. The safety and tolerability of ANKTIVA for long COVID is also being assessed in a separate Phase 2 study conducted at the University of California – San Francisco. Both studies are supported by ImmunityBio. To learn more, visit https://immunitybio.com/find-a-trial/.

ANKTIVA is currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) for the treatment of patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS), with or without papillary tumors.

About Long COVID

Long COVID is a serious illness that can cause chronic health conditions requiring comprehensive care. It may also lead to disability.2 Long COVID impacts approximately 1 in 5 Americans adults who had a previous COVID-19 infection.1 It can include a wide range of ongoing symptoms and conditions that can last weeks, months, or even years after COVID-19 illness.1 Some of the common among the more than 200 identified symptoms include fatigue, brain fog, coughing, shortness of breath, heart palpitations and change in smell or taste.3 Anyone who had a SARS-CoV-2 infection, the virus that causes COVID-19, can experience Long COVID, including children.1 Long COVID remains a significant public health challenge with no currently available established treatments.

About ANKTIVA® (nogapendekin alfa inbakicept-pmln)

The cytokine interleukin-15 (IL-15) plays a crucial role in the immune system by affecting the development, maintenance, and function of key immune cells—NK and CD8+ killer T cells—that are involved in killing cancer cells. By activating NK cells, ANKTIVA® overcomes the tumor escape phase of clones resistant to T cells and restores memory T cell activity with resultant prolonged duration of complete response. A key component in the company’s BioShield platform, ANKTIVA is a first-in-class IL-15 agonist IgG1 fusion complex, consisting of an IL-15 mutant (IL-15N72D) fused with an IL-15 receptor alpha, which binds with high affinity to IL-15 receptors on NK, CD4+, and CD8+ T cells. This fusion complex of ANKTIVA® mimics the natural biological properties of the membrane-bound IL-15 receptor alpha, delivering IL-15 by dendritic cells and driving the activation and proliferation of NK cells with the generation of memory killer T cells that have retained immune memory against these tumor clones.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATION AND USAGE: ANKTIVA® is an interleukin-15 (IL-15) receptor agonist indicated with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) for the treatment of adult patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS) with or without papillary tumors.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS: Risk of Metastatic Bladder Cancer with Delayed Cystectomy. Delaying cystectomy can lead to the development of muscle-invasive or metastatic bladder cancer, which can be lethal. If patients with CIS do not have a complete response to treatment after a second induction course of ANKTIVA® with BCG, reconsider cystectomy.

DOSAGE AND ADMINISTRATION: For Intravesical Use Only. Do not administer by subcutaneous or intravenous routes.

Please see the complete Prescribing Information for ANKTIVA® at Anktiva.com.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio is a vertically-integrated commercial stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapies that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. The Company's range of immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, alone and together, act to drive and sustain an immune response with the goal of creating durable and safe protection against disease. Designated an FDA Breakthrough Therapy, ANKTIVA is the first FDA-approved immunotherapy for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer CIS that activates NK cells, T cells, and memory T cells for a long-duration response.

