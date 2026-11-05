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iMDx to Release Third Quarter Results on November 16, 2026

November 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc., (Nasdaq: IMDX), (iMDx), today announced that it will report third quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 16, 2026. iMDx will host a live Zoom webinar to discuss the company's financial results at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET that same day.

The live webinar to discuss financial results, followed by Q&A, will be accessible via registration at the following link: iMDx Q3 2026 Earnings Webinar.

An archived replay will be available after the call concludes on iMDx’s website within the Investors/Events & Presentations section.

About Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc.
Insight Molecular Diagnostics is a pioneering diagnostics technology company whose mission is to democratize access to novel molecular diagnostic testing to improve patient outcomes. Investors may visit https://investors.imdxinc.com/ for more information.

GraftAssureCore™, GraftAssureIQ™, GraftAssureDx™, VitaGraft™, GraftAssure™, DetermaIO™, and DetermaCNI™ are trademarks of Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Investor Contact:
Alexandra Grossman
LifeSci Advisors LLC
imdx@lifesciadvisors.com 



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