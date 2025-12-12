Illumina and MyOme Strike Collaboration Deal Including Strategic Investment to Support MyOme’s Clinical Trial That Could Save U.S. Healthcare $200 Billion Annually

Partnership unites Illumina's leading sequencing technology with cutting-edge clinical genomics analyses and AI to advance precision medicine for early detection and prevention.

SAN DIEGO and MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) and MyOme, a leading genomics innovation and risk modeling company, today announced a collaboration and investment by Illumina into MyOme. The collaboration and investment will help advance MyOme's strategic roadmap including MyOme's Proactive Health (MPH) Trial — a large-scale prospective trial that aims to prove enhanced patient outcomes and substantial cost savings resulting from use of whole-genome sequencing (WGS) combined with MyOme's AI-integrated risk models (IRMs) for common, chronic conditions, cancers, and rare disease.

The U.S. spends approximately $5 trillion annually on healthcare. Health economic and outcomes modeling suggests that broad adoption of clinical WGS combined with MyOme's industry-leading IRMs could yield potential savings of more than $200 billion per year. WGS and IRM adoption would enable earlier detection and intervention when treatment costs are lower. Earlier intervention could also prevent or delay the onset of a wide range of chronic and age-related conditions1,2. The MPH trial will begin enrollment in 2026.

"MyOme's approach represents an important evolution in the use of genomics for preventive care," said Jakob Wedel, chief strategy and corporate development officer of Illumina. "By combining Illumina's next-generation sequencing technologies with MyOme's AI-integrated risk models, we are helping advance science and generate the clinical evidence needed to transform how diseases are detected and managed."

The collaboration will also support MyOme's ability to expand its commercially available products, including a suite of proactive health and rare disease diagnostic tests. By combining Illumina's leadership in large-scale population health with MyOme's IRMs, MyOme aims to help patients gain access to more accurate, ancestry-relevant risk assessments for many of the leading causes of death. Illumina's technology roadmap will accelerate MyOme's innovation in rare disease testing, further increasing diagnostic yield.

"This collaboration advances fundamental healthcare science," said Matt Rabinowitz, PhD, Executive Chairman of MyOme. "MyOme is using whole genome sequencing, advanced bioinformatics and AI to deliver lifelong clinical benefits across diverse situations and phenotypes. These include pharmacogenomic insights, analysis of over 150 genes with actionable incidental findings and integrated risk models combining polygenic risk scores, rare variants and other analytes for major cancers, cardiometabolic disease, kidney, liver, cognitive and other diseases. With Illumina's sequencing, we aim to demonstrate how next-generation genomics, integrated with AI-driven risk models, can deliver deeper insights into human biology as well as meaningful economic impact for the U.S.A."

MyOme's latest financing is further strengthened by continued support from Natera, a global leader in genetic testing and diagnostics that brings deep clinical expertise in cancer detection, women's health, organ health and hereditary disease. Sequoia Capital, The Duquesne Family Office, and others also participated in the financing.

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

MyOme is a clinical whole genome analysis platform company helping families understand their risk for inherited diseases. As a leader in genomic plus AI integrated risk modeling, MyOme leverages the power of the whole genome for a lifetime of meaningful and actionable insights. Certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and certified by the College of American Pathologists (CAP), MyOme is based in Menlo Park, California. For more information, please visit myome.com.

