IGC Pharma Raises Capital to Advance IGC-AD1 Phase 2 Trial

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) ("IGC" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease, today announced that it has entered into a Subscription Agreement (the "2025 SA") with a group of investors for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 779,997 shares of common stock in a registered direct offering, at a purchase price of $0.30 per share. Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $234,000, before deducting estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

"We're pleased to welcome a group of sophisticated, long-term investors who understand both the science and the opportunity ahead of us. These shareholders bring more than capital - they bring experience, conviction, and networks that can meaningfully support IGC's growth. We view them as partners and ambassadors as we advance our clinical programs and expand the Company's visibility in the market." said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, including continued funding of its Phase 2 clinical development program for IGC-AD1. The shares were offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-276330), which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 8, 2024, and a related prospectus supplement filed with the SEC.

IGC Pharma (NYSE American: IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With a complete patent portfolio and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma's expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company's failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company's products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA's general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. IGC incorporates by reference its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 27, 2025, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur. IGC Pharma, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

