IGC Pharma Adds Mount Sinai Clinical Site as CALMA Trial Advances Toward Completion and Topline Analysis

Approximately 80% of target participants have completed trial participation, strengthening momentum toward database lock and topline analysis

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) ("IGC" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease, today announced the addition of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York as a clinical site in the Company's Phase 2 CALMA trial evaluating IGC-AD1 for agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

The addition of Mount Sinai comes as CALMA advances toward completion, with approximately 80% of targeted participants having completed trial participation. The Company believes the continued addition of world-class clinical sites supports final-stage execution, patient access, and data integrity as the program progresses toward database lock and topline analysis.

The trial, at Mount Sinai, is led by Dr. Rachel Fremont, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and is board-certified in Adult and Geriatric Psychiatry. Her work focuses on the clinical and biological characterization of psychiatric symptoms in neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.

The study will be coordinated locally by Katherine Keller, Clinical Research Coordinator, at Mount Sinai's campus located at 1468 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10029.

"Adding Mount Sinai at this stage of CALMA reflects our continued focus on disciplined execution, site quality, and data integrity as the trial advances toward completion," said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma. "With approximately 80% of targeted participants having completed trial participation, our focus is on completing the remaining study activities efficiently while maintaining the clinical rigor needed for a meaningful data readout."

IGC believes the inclusion of Mount Sinai expands the Company's presence in a major metropolitan research center and enhances access to a diverse patient population. The Company continues to focus on site performance, patient engagement, and disciplined clinical execution towards its next operational milestones.

IGC-AD1 is currently being evaluated in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial designed to assess safety and efficacy in patients with Alzheimer's disease experiencing agitation, one of the most challenging neuropsychiatric symptoms associated with Alzheimer's disease.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma (NYSE American:IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With a complete patent portfolio and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to the Company's ability to complete enrollment in its Phase 2 CALMA trial within anticipated timeframes, demonstrate safety and efficacy, the timing of data readouts, regulatory approvals, and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-KT. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Contact Information:

Andres Sanchez

Investor Relations

info@igcpharma.com

+1 301-983-0998 / +1 (202) 569-2566

SOURCE: IGC Pharma, Inc.

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