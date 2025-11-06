Idorsia to present new aprocitentan insights at ASN Kidney Week & AHA Scientific Sessions

New analysis confirms reductions in blood pressure and albuminuria by aprocitentan in patients with true resistant hypertension and high cardiovascular risk – including chronic kidney disease





Allschwil, Switzerland – November 05, 2025

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) shares that new analysis of the landmark Phase 3 PRECISION study of aprocitentan, Idorsia’s endothelin receptor antagonist, will be presented at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2025, taking place in Houston, TX, November 5–9, 2025.

A poster presentation entitled “Is Aprocitentan's Effect on Albuminuria Merely Due to Lowered BP? Subgroup Analysis of the PRECISION Trial” will be held in the Hypertension and CVD: Clinical – 1 session on November 6, at 10:00-12:00 CT (Abstract). The poster highlights that aprocitentan, in addition to at least three antihypertensives, substantially reduced systolic blood pressure and Urine Albumin-to-Creatinine Ratio (UACR) versus placebo across all subgroups with renal impairment and resistant hypertension. The correlation analysis shows that the highly significant reductions in blood pressure with aprocitentan do not solely explain the observed reductions in UACR, suggesting that additional mechanisms are involved in aprocitentan’s renal-protective effect, such as a decrease in glomerular permeability, post-glomerular vasodilation or functional tubular changes.

In addition, Idorsia will be present at The American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2025, taking place in New Orleans, LA, November 7–10, 2025, with a sponsored educational symposium entitled ‘The Next Era in the Treatment of Hypertension’. The symposium will take place in Learning Studio 1 on November 9, at 9:30am - 10:15am CT. Dr Michael Bloch, Associate Professor, Department of Internal Medicine at University of Nevada School of Medicine and Medical Director of Vascular Medicine and Anticoagulation Services at the Renown Medical Center Institute for Heart and Vascular Health, will present data from the PRECISION trial and discuss the use of aprocitentan in clinical practice.

Notes to the editor

About aprocitentan

Aprocitentan is Idorsia’s once-daily, orally active, dual endothelin receptor antagonist, which inhibits the binding of ET-1 to ETA and ETB receptors. Aprocitentan is approved as TRYVIO® in the US for the treatment of systemic hypertension in combination with other antihypertensives and has been commercially available since October 2024. For more information see the Full Prescribing Information including BOXED Warning (PI and Medication Guide). TRYVIO is now included in the American College of Cardiology’s (ACC) and the American Heart Association’s (AHA) new comprehensive clinical practice guidelines for the management of high blood pressure. Aprocitentan is approved as JERAYGO® for the treatment of resistant hypertension in combination with other antihypertensives in the European Union, the UK, and Switzerland, and a marketing authorization application is under review in Canada.

About Idorsia

The purpose of Idorsia is to challenge accepted medical paradigms, answering the questions that matter most. To achieve this, we will discover, develop, and commercialize transformative medicines – either with in-house capabilities or together with partners – and evolve Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech hub – Idorsia has a highly experienced team of dedicated professionals, covering all disciplines from bench to bedside; QUVIVIQ™ (daridorexant), a different kind of insomnia treatment with the potential to revolutionize this mounting public health concern; strong partners to maximize the value of our portfolio; a promising in-house development pipeline; and a specialized drug discovery engine focused on small-molecule drugs that can change the treatment paradigm for many patients.

Idorsia is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA).

