IDEAYA Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming July 2025 Investor Relations Event

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced its participation in the upcoming investor relations event.

2025 BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference



Tuesday, July 29th, 2025 at 4:40 PM ET

Fireside chat with Yujiro S. Hata, President and Chief Executive Officer, hosted by Justin Zelin, Director, Biotechnology Research Analyst

A live audio webcast of the conference event, as permitted by the conference host, will be available at the "Investors/Events" section of the IDEAYA website at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events and/or through the conference host. A replay of available webcasts will be accessible for 30 days following the live event.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to address unmet medical needs in cancer. The company integrates small molecule drug discovery, structural biology and bioinformatics with extensive capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers to develop potentially first-in-class targeted therapies for selected patient populations. IDEAYA has built a robust pipeline of targeted therapies focused on synthetic lethality and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs, including bispecifics, with the goal of improving clinical outcomes for patients with cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to participation in and/or presentation at certain investor relations events. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's current and future filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 18, 2025.

Investor and Media Contact



IDEAYA Biosciences



Joshua Bleharski, Ph.D.



Chief Financial Officer



investor@ideayabio.com

