IDEAYA Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming February 2026 Investor Relations Events

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced its participation in the upcoming investor relations events.

Citi's 2026 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit



Wednesday, February 18th, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET

Fireside chat with Darrin Beaupre, Chief Medical Officer; Michael White, Chief Scientific Officer; and Joshua Bleharski, Chief Financial Officer, hosted by Yigal D. Nochomovitz, Ph.D., Director, SMid Cap Biotech Analyst

IDEAYA Biosciences' Virtual Fireside Chat hosted by Umer Raffat of Evercore ISI



Monday, February 23rd, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET

Fireside chat with Yujiro S. Hata, President and Chief Executive Officer; Darrin Beaupre, Chief Medical Officer; Michael White, Chief Scientific Officer; and Joshua Bleharski, Chief Financial Officer, hosted by Umer Raffat, Senior Managing Director, Biotech and Pharma Equity Research.

A live audio webcast of the events will be available under the "Investors/Events" section of the IDEAYA website at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events and/or through the conference host. A replay of the webcasts will be accessible for 30 days following the live events.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for cancer. Our approach integrates expertise in small-molecule drug discovery, structural biology and bioinformatics with robust internal capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers to develop tailored, potentially first-in-class targeted therapies aligned to the genetic drivers of disease. We have built a deep pipeline of product candidates focused on synthetic lethality and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs, for molecularly defined solid tumor indications. Our mission is to bring forth the next wave of precision oncology therapies that are more selective, more effective, and deeply personalized with the goal of altering the course of disease and improving clinical outcomes for patients with cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to participation in and/or presentation at certain investor relations events. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's current and future filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 18, 2025.

