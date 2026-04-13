IDEAYA Biosciences to Announce Topline Results from Phase 2/3 OptimUM-02 Trial in Metastatic Uveal Melanoma on Monday, April 13, 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company, today announced plans to issue a joint IDEAYA and Servier pre-market press release and host a conference call and webcast on Monday, April 13, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET to disclose topline results from their ongoing Phase 2/3 registrational trial, OptimUM-02, evaluating darovasertib in combination with crizotinib in patients with first-line HLA*A2-negative metastatic uveal melanoma. The call will include members of IDEAYA's management joined by a distinguished key opinion leader.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The webcast registration information can be accessed using this link or by visiting the Events section of the IDEAYA website. A replay of the webcast will be available on IDEAYA's website for 30 days following the live event.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for cancer. Our approach integrates expertise in small-molecule drug discovery, structural biology and bioinformatics with robust internal capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers to develop tailored, potentially first-in-class targeted therapies aligned to the genetic drivers of disease. We have built a deep pipeline of product candidates focused on synthetic lethality and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs, for molecularly defined solid tumor indications. Our mission is to bring forth the next wave of precision oncology therapies that are more selective, more effective, and deeply personalized with the goal of altering the course of disease and improving clinical outcomes for patients with cancer. IDEAYA's corporate presentation is available on its website: https://ir.ideayabio.com/

Investor and Media Contact

IDEAYA Biosciences



Joshua Bleharski, Ph.D.



Chief Financial Officer



investor@ideayabio.com

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SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.