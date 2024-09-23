IDEAYA Announces Webcast to Report Interim Phase 2 Data for Darovasertib and Regulatory Update from FDA Type C Meeting in Neoadjuvant Uveal Melanoma on Monday, September 23, 2024

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, today announced that the company plans to issue a pre-market press release and conduct an investor webcast on Monday, September 23, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET to report interim Phase 2 data for darovasertib and provide a regulatory update from FDA Type C meeting in neoadjuvant uveal melanoma (UM). Darovasertib is a potent and selective protein kinase C (PKC) inhibitor being developed to broadly address primary and metastatic UM.

The investor webcast presentation agenda to review the interim Phase 2 clinical data and regulatory update for darovasertib in neoadjuvant UM will be the following:

Market introduction: annual incidence of UM

Registrational trial design based on FDA Type C meeting guidance

Phase 2 clinical data update Baseline characteristics AE profile Clinical efficacy from Phase 2 company-sponsored and IST



The investor webcast and conference call will include participation from a key opinion leader. IDEAYA management, Yujiro S. Hata, Chief Executive Officer and President of IDEAYA Biosciences, and Darrin Beaupre, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of IDEAYA Biosciences, will also serve as presenters. The link to the investor webcast will be available on the Investor Relations Events section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.ideayabio.com/events. Registration is available at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events or https://lifescievents.com/event/ideaya-3/ in advance of the event.

IDEAYA’s darovasertib investor webcast presentation, as well as an updated corporate presentation, which will incorporate the updated darovasertib clinical data and regulatory update, will be available on the company’s website, at its Investor Relations portal (https://ir.ideayabio.com/) at approximately 8:00 am ET on Monday, September 23, 2024.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA’s approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

