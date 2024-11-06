SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ICU Medical to Participate at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

November 6, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical (Nasdaq:ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products, today announced that Company management will present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference being held in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, November 11-14, 2024. ICU Medical’s presentation will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 4:15 p.m. PT (7:15 p.m. ET). Company management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by going to the Company’s website at http://www.icumed.com, clicking on the Investors tab and clicking on the Event Calendar tab. The webcast will also be available by replay.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical (Nasdaq:ICUI) is a global leader in infusion systems, infusion consumables and high-value critical care products used in hospital, alternate site and home care settings. Our team is focused on providing quality, innovation and value to our clinical customers worldwide. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. More information about ICU Medical can be found at www.icumed.com

CONTACT:
ICU Medical
Brian Bonnell, Chief Financial Officer
(949) 366-2183

ICR, Inc.
John Mills, Managing Partner
(646) 277-1254

Source: ICU Medical, Inc.

