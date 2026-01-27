ICON’s Accellacare Site Network Expands Oncology Research Capabilities With New Cancer Institute Partnership

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) today announced a significant expansion of oncology research capabilities within its Accellacare Site Network through the opening of the Brian Moran Cancer Institute at Duly Health and Care in Illinois.

The new institute strengthens Accellacare’s ability to support oncology clinical trials and broaden access to innovative cancer treatments for patients. The Brian Moran Cancer Institute includes:

‒ 14 medical oncologists

‒ Three radiation oncologists

‒ Nine fellowship-trained surgical specialists in urologic oncology, breast surgery, colorectal surgery, endocrine surgery, and general surgical oncology

This development builds on Accellacare’s existing oncology expertise at the McFarland Clinic in Ames, Iowa, and reflects ICON’s commitment to addressing patient recruitment for oncology trials, which is one of the most pressing challenges in clinical development.

Brian Mallon EVP, Sites & Patient Solutions, ICON, commented:

“Our partnership with the Brian Moran Cancer Institute marks a major step forward in our mission to accelerate oncology research and improve patient access to new therapies. Through our collaboration, we are expanding our investigator base and developing a flagship oncology site, creating more opportunities for sponsors and patients alike. Together we’re working to bring hope to people affected by cancer.”

About Accellacare

Accellacare Site Network operates 50 sites across multiple countries with a team of over 300 dedicated research professionals and over 150 Principal Investigators. In addition to oncology, the Accellacare team works in a wide range of therapeutic areas, from vaccines and women's health to obesity, CNS and respiratory studies. Learn more at www.accellacare.com.

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a world-leading clinical research organisation. Offering deep operational and medical expertise we accelerate innovation, driving emerging therapies forward to improve patient outcomes. From molecule to medicine, we deliver integrated consulting, clinical development, commercialisation and post-marketing solutions to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, government and public health organisations worldwide. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 39,800 employees in 95 locations in 55 countries as of 30 September, 2025. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com.

About the Brian Moran Cancer Institute

The Brian Moran Cancer Institute at Duly Health and Care brings leading-edge oncology care to patients throughout the Chicago suburbs and beyond. BMCI provides access to innovative cancer treatments, numerous clinical trials, precision diagnostics, and integrated supportive services — all within one coordinated system.

DuPage Medical Group, Ltd. dba Brian Moran Cancer Institute

About Duly Health and Care

The Duly Health and Care brand consists of some of the largest independent, multi-specialty, physician-directed medical groups in the United States, with more than 1,000 primary care and specialty care providers and over 6,000 team members across more than 150 locations. The Duly Health and Care brand includes three medical groups — DuPage Medical Group Ltd., Quincy Medical Group, and The South Bend Clinic LLC. Duly is deeply committed to caring for patients in traditional and value-based care arrangements, ensuring a focus on quality, efficiency, and enhanced patient experiences throughout the US Midwest.

