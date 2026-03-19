IBN Announces Latest Episode of The BioMedWire Podcast Featuring the Return of Dr. Christopher Schaber, CEO of Soligenix Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The BioMedWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The BioMedWire Podcast delivers dynamic interviews with industry experts at the forefront of pharmaceutical and biotech advancement. The latest episode features Dr. Christopher Schaber, Chairman, President, and CEO of Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need.

To begin the interview, Dr. Schaber addressed the upcoming interim analysis of the company’s Phase 3 FLASH2 study evaluating HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin) for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (“CTCL”).

“Well, first with that interim analysis conducted by the Data Monitoring Committee (“DMC”), which all remain blinded to the outcome except for the DMC, we’ll be looking at safety and making sure that the drug is safe. We have no reason to believe that it is not — it’s shown safety in every study we’ve ever done,” he said. “The study will also evaluate efficacy, primarily around the primary endpoint… The read will essentially determine whether we continue enrolling to 80 patients, stop early for overwhelming efficacy or re-estimate the sample size if the power calculations were slightly off. After all the work we’ve done, I believe the higher likelihood is either a ‘stop early’ or continuing to 80, and that’s what we’re looking for this quarter.”

He then discussed the blinded aggregate response rate reported to date and how investors should interpret the data as enrollment progresses.

“When we powered this study, we conservatively assumed a 40% response rate in the HyBryte™ group and 10% in placebo… When you add those together and divide by two, that’s a 25% aggregate blinded response rate. At the 50-patient mark, the blinded aggregate response rate was 48%, significantly higher than 25%. Investors should be cautiously optimistic, because what we know with this product is that the longer you treat, the better it works. That trend has been consistent across our prior studies, and we’ll have a clearer understanding when the DMC completes its readout this quarter.”

Looking ahead, Dr. Schaber emphasized the company’s upcoming inflection points and the broader significance of the interim and top-line data expected later this year.

“As you would imagine, this is a critical time for the company. We have that interim analysis coming this quarter and top-line results anticipated in the second half of this year. Those are potentially transformational inflection points because they allow us to move toward commercialization and possibly partnership for HyBryte™ in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma… Given the fact that we’ve conducted so many positive studies leading up to this confirmatory Phase 3 — including a statistically significant first Phase 3 — this is a replication study with extended treatment duration. In my opinion, this is about as de-risked a development program as you’re going to see for a small biotech.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith for a conversation with Dr. Christopher Schaber, Chairman, President, and CEO of Soligenix, as he discusses the company’s Phase 3 progress, commercial outlook, and key inflection points ahead.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.biomedwire.com

The latest installment of The BioMedWire Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 20 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

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About Soligenix Inc.

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. The company’s Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing and moving toward potential commercialization of HyBryte™ (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin sodium) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). With successful completion of the second Phase 3 study, regulatory approvals will be sought to support potential commercialization worldwide. Development programs in this business segment also include expansion of synthetic hypericin (SGX302) into psoriasis, Soligenix’s first-in-class innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and (SGX945) in Behçet's Disease.

The company’s Public Health Solutions business segment includes development programs for RiVax®, its ricin toxin vaccine candidate, as well as its vaccine programs targeting filoviruses (such as Marburg and Ebola) and CiVax™, the company’s vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 (caused by SARS-CoV-2). The development of its vaccine programs incorporates the use of Soligenix’s proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax®. To date, this business segment has been supported with government grant and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

For further information regarding Soligenix, Inc., please visit the Company's website at www.Soligenix.com and follow it on LinkedIn and X at @Soligenix_Inc.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

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