Iambic to Present New Pre-Clinical NSCLC Data for IAM1363, a Selective Type II Inhibitor for HER2 Cancers, at the 2025 World Conference on Lung Cancer

IAM1363 demonstrates robust anti-tumor activity in preclinical models of HER2 altered lung cancer, including robust efficacy in intracranial tumor models, underscoring its potential to address CNS metastases

AI-designed small molecule exhibits preferential tumor-enrichment and long-lasting, tumor-specific exposure with sustained HER2 target coverage

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iambic Therapeutics, a clinical-stage life science and technology company developing novel medicines using its AI-driven discovery and development platform, today announced it will present new pre-clinical NSCLC data for its lead drug candidate, IAM1363, at the IASLC 2025 World Conference on Lung Cancer.

IAM1363 is a potent, irreversible Type II HER2 inhibitor, highly differentiated by its target selectivity (>5,000-fold HER2 vs EGFR selectivity), brain-penetrance, pan-mutant activity, and tumor enrichment. New IAM1363 data show potent anti-tumor activity and significant tumor regression across a panel of HER2-amplified and HER2-mutant NSCLC models, including greater anti-tumor activity compared to currently approved therapies. Importantly, IAM1363 demonstrated robust anti-tumor activity with prolonged survival in an intracranial model of brain metastasis. Finally, treatment with IAM1363 resulted in striking tumor enrichment in a HER2 exon 20-mutant NSCLC model with strong tumor regression.

IAM1363 is currently advancing in an ongoing Phase 1/1b clinical trial.

Poster: IAM1363 Is a Potent, Selective, and Irreversible HER2 and Pan-HER2 Mutant Small Molecule Inhibitor for the Treatment of HER2-Driven NSCLC

Session and Presentation: Tumor Biology – Translational Biology, #P3.03.29

Presenter: John Huang, PhD, VP of Biology, Iambic Therapeutics

Time and Location: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 10:00 AM CEST, Fira de Barcelona Convention Center, Exhibit Hall

About Iambic’s AI-Driven Discovery Platform

The Iambic AI-driven platform was created to address the most challenging design problems in drug discovery, leveraging technology innovations such as Enchant (multimodal transformer model that predicts clinical and preclinical endpoints) and NeuralPLexer (best-in-class predictor of protein and protein-ligand structures). The integration of physics principles into the platform’s AI architectures improves data efficiency and allows molecular models to venture widely across the space of possible chemical structures. The platform enables identification of novel chemical modalities for engaging difficult-to-address biological targets, discovery of defined product profiles that optimize therapeutic window, and multiparameter optimization for highly differentiated development candidates. Through close integration of AI-generated molecular designs with automated chemical synthesis and experimental execution, Iambic completes design-make-test cycles on a weekly cadence.

About Iambic Therapeutics

Iambic is a clinical-stage life-science and technology company developing novel medicines using its AI-driven discovery and development platform. Based in San Diego and founded in 2020, Iambic has assembled a world-class team that unites pioneering AI experts and experienced drug hunters. The Iambic platform has demonstrated delivery of new drug candidates to human clinical trials with unprecedented speed and across multiple target classes and mechanisms of action. Iambic is advancing a pipeline of potential best-in-class and first-in-class clinical assets, both internally and in partnership, to address urgent unmet patient need. Learn more about the Iambic team, platform, pipeline, and partnerships at Iambic.ai

media@Iambic.ai