Iambic to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 11, 2026

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iambic, a clinical-stage life science and technology company developing novel medicines using its AI-driven platform, today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences:

Bank of America Healthcare Conference: May 12-14

May 12-14 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference : June 2-4

: June 2-4 Bank of America Technology Conference: June 2-4

Tom Miller, PhD, Co-Founder & CEO of Iambic, will meet with investors and participate on a panel at the Jefferies Annual Healthcare Conference. Michael Secora, PhD, Chief Corporate Development Officer & CFO, will also meet with investors and deliver company presentations at Bank of America Healthcare Conference and Bank of America Technology Conference.

About Iambic

Iambic is a clinical-stage life science and technology company developing novel medicines using its AI-driven discovery and development platform. Based in San Diego and founded in 2020, Iambic has assembled a world-class team that unites pioneering AI experts and experienced drug hunters. The Iambic platform has demonstrated delivery of new drug candidates to human clinical trials with unprecedented speed and across multiple target classes and mechanisms of action. Iambic is advancing a pipeline of potential best-in-class and first-in-class clinical assets, internally and with partners, to address urgent unmet patient need as well as providing access to its industry-leading technology. Learn more about the Iambic team, platform, pipeline, and partnerships at iambic.ai.

media@iambic.ai