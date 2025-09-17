Hoth Therapeutics Issues Shareholder Update: HT-001, HT-KIT, Expanded Treasury Reserve Strategy, and VA Obesity Program Drive Strongest Position in Company History

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced a comprehensive shareholder update, underscoring momentum across its lead clinical programs and corporate strategy. With HT-001 advancing globally, HT-KIT achieving key validation milestones, the expansion of its treasury reserve strategy to include Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, and the advancement of its VA obesity program, management emphasized that Hoth is operating from the strongest position in its history.

Key Developments Driving Momentum

HT-001: Advancing Globally



Hoth has submitted a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to expand its ongoing Phase II trial of HT-001, a novel topical therapeutic for EGFR inhibitor-induced skin toxicities. Pending approval, European patient enrollment is expected to begin in early 2026, complementing active enrollment already underway in the U.S.









The Company successfully completed the Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) bioanalytical phase for HT-KIT, exceeding internationally recognized regulatory thresholds. This achievement supports advancement into formal toxicology studies and regulatory submission, reinforcing the strength and depth of Hoth's pipeline.









Hoth is advancing its obesity initiative in partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), focused on developing and evaluating novel approaches to address the rising prevalence of obesity in the veteran population. This program underscores Hoth's commitment to tackling widespread health challenges with innovative solutions and broadening the Company's reach into high-impact therapeutic areas.









Engagement with ICON Clinical Research to expand HT-001 enrollment into EU sites will accelerate trial timelines and lay groundwork for potential global pivotal studies.









Adoption of Lantern Pharma's PredictBBB.ai platform, which achieves ~94% predictive accuracy for blood-brain barrier permeability, is enabling faster, data-driven decision-making across Hoth's programs.

CEO Commentary

"Hoth Therapeutics is in the strongest position in its history," said Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer of Hoth Therapeutics. "HT-001 is advancing globally, HT-KIT has achieved critical validation milestones, and our VA obesity program is targeting one of the most pressing health issues of our time. Combined with the adoption of AI and a forward-looking treasury strategy that embraces Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, we are firing on all cylinders. This is the most exciting and pivotal moment in Hoth's journey, and I could not be more optimistic about the path ahead as we work to deliver transformative therapies and long-term shareholder value."

Outlook:

The Company anticipates several near-term catalysts

reserve strategy. Continued Pipeline Innovation leveraging AI-driven platforms for oncology-support programs.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative, impactful, and ground-breaking treatments with a goal to improve patient quality of life. We are a catalyst in early-stage pharmaceutical research and development, elevating drugs from the bench to pre-clinical and clinical testing. Utilizing a patient-centric approach, we collaborate and partner with a team of scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders to seek out and investigate therapeutics that hold immense potential to create breakthroughs and diversify treatment options. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statement

