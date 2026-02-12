Hoag Becomes World’s First Center of Excellence in Oncoplastic Breast Surgery

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized for setting the global standard for quality in oncoplastic surgery, Hoag has been named the world's first Center of Excellence in Oncoplastic Breast Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC).

Hoag is a pioneer and national leader in oncoplastic breast surgery, a groundbreaking approach to breast cancer care that combines oncologic and plastic surgery techniques into a single procedure. This advanced approach enables surgeons to safely remove cancerous tumors while simultaneously reshaping and preserving the breast, minimizing the need for additional surgeries and enhancing cosmetic outcomes.

The designation reflects nearly two decades of program development at Hoag, including the establishment and growth of oncoplastic breast surgery as a core component of comprehensive breast cancer care.

The nonprofit patient safety organization SRC develops and administers best-in-class accreditation programs for medical professionals, surgeons, hospitals, and freestanding outpatient facilities worldwide.

"This recognition reflects Hoag's long-standing leadership in oncoplastic surgery and its ongoing commitment to advancing breast cancer care through innovation, collaboration, and exceptional patient care," said Nirav Savalia, M.D., Medical Director of Oncoplastic & Aesthetic Breast Surgery at Hoag and co-director of the oncoplastic breast surgery fellowship program. "The Center of Excellence designation not only recognizes Hoag's quality of care but also has the potential to inspire other institutions to expand access to this important option for women."

In 2024, Hoag became the first hospital in the nation to offer a dedicated oncoplastic breast surgery fellowship through the Muzzy Family Endowed Fellowship in Oncoplastic Breast Surgery, further formalizing its role as a national training and innovation hub in the field.

"Breast cancer is an overwhelming and often disorienting experience," said Sadia Khan, D.O., Medical Director of Breast Surgical Oncology and co-director of the oncoplastic breast surgery fellowship program. "Oncoplastic surgery gives women more options and a greater sense of control at a time when so much feels uncertain. Being recognized as a Center of Excellence affirms Hoag's commitment to delivering care that is both oncologically rigorous and deeply patient-centered."

Women who undergo oncoplastic surgery often report high satisfaction with their care and surgical outcomes, including recovery, appearance, and breast sensation.

Learn more about Hoag’s Breast Cancer Program.

ABOUT HOAG

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional healthcare delivery system in Orange County, California. Delivering world-class, comprehensive, personalized care, Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 18 urgent care facilities, 13 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of healthcare services that includes seven institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular, neurosciences, spine, women's health, and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, which consists of an orthopedic hospital and five ambulatory surgical centers. Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California, as well as a designated Magnet® with Distinction hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). For more information, visit hoag.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoag-becomes-worlds-first-center-of-excellence-in-oncoplastic-breast-surgery-302685539.html

SOURCE Hoag