SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

HLS Therapeutics to Host Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

February 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. (“HLS” or the “Company”) (TSX: HLS), announces that it will release its Q4 and fiscal 2024 financial results on Thursday, March 13, 2025. The Company will hold a conference call that same day at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its results. The call will be hosted by Craig Millian, Chief Executive Officer; John Hanna, Chief Financial Officer; and Brian Walsh, Chief Commercial Officer. Slides to accompany management’s prepared remarks will be available to view via the webcast.

CONFERENCE ID: 29035

DATE: Thursday, March 13, 2025

TIME: 8:30 a.m. ET

WEBCAST LINK: https://app.webinar.net/rZxdqA40KDB

TRADITIONAL DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-888-699-1199 or 1-416-945-7677

RAPIDCONNECT: To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected into the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/4fZYDLM

TAPED REPLAY: 1-888-660-6345 or 1-646-517-4150

REPLAY CODE: 29035#

The taped replay will be available for 14 days and the archived webcast will be available for 365 days.

A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the events page of the investors section of HLS Therapeutics’ website at www.hlstherapeutics.com. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to hear the webcast.

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS’s focus is on products that address unmet needs in the treatment of psychiatric disorders and cardiovascular disease. HLS’s management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

SOURCE HLS Therapeutics Inc.

Canada Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Financial and economic improvement, rapid growth in income and wages, profitable investment of funds, increase in investment portfolio and savings, man overcomes cliff with the help of a dollar sign.
Earnings
BridgeBio Stock Hits 1-Year High as Attruby Rx Numbers Double
February 20, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Earnings
Moderna Reports Higher-Than-Expected Losses While Anticipating Layoffs
February 14, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Achieve goal concept art collage. Rising arrow chart and halftone hand pointing to center of dartboard. Business goal, achieve targets, success. Trendy modern retro vector illustration
Earnings
With Leqembi Sales Trending Up, Biogen Gets Down to Brass Tacks: It Works
February 12, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Handshake gesture contemporary collage art. Celebrating success, congratulating for financial and business partnership, job contract deal, mutual friendship and respect. Abstract illustration isolated.
Collaboration
Biogen Taps Royalty Pharma for $250M to Power Phase III Lupus Program
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac