HepaTx Enters Collaboration with Mayo Clinic to Advance Cell Therapy Technology for Liver Disease to Clinical Trials

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HepaTx, a biotechnology company specializing in regenerative medicine, has entered into a license agreement with Mayo Clinic to advance HepaTx’s innovative stem cell technology into clinical trials. This collaboration aims to develop and evaluate new therapeutic approaches for liver diseases, with an initial focus on alcohol-related hepatitis, offering hope to millions of patients worldwide.

Under the agreement, HepaTx will leverage Mayo Clinic’s clinical research expertise and infrastructure to facilitate the transition of its proprietary technology, which uses adipose-derived stem cells for the potential treatment of acute and chronic liver conditions, from preclinical development to human trials.

“We are very pleased to have the opportunity to work with the outstanding researchers at Mayo Clinic to advance these potentially transformative therapies to the clinic. I can think of no better organization to work with given their outstanding liver disease and regenerative medicine expertise,” commented Eric Schuur, the CEO of HepaTx.

The collaboration is expected to accelerate the development of HepaTx’s cell therapy technology, enabling it to reach the clinical stage more quickly and efficiently. The overall aim of the effort is to advance the pipeline of innovative cell therapies that can potentially transform the treatment landscape for liver disease patients, improving outcomes and quality of life.

About HepaTx

HepaTx is a cell therapy and regenerative medicine company developing cell-based treatments for late-stage liver disease, a highly underserved and cost-intensive market. To learn more, visit our website, Hepatx.com, and follow us on Twitter, @hepatx, and LinkedIn.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education, and research.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hepatx-enters-collaboration-with-mayo-clinic-to-advance-cell-therapy-technology-for-liver-disease-to-clinical-trials-302243375.html

SOURCE HepaTx