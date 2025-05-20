HepaTx Corporation Awarded NIH SBIR Grant to Advance Cell Therapy Monitoring Technology

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 20, 2025 — HepaTx Corporation, a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapies and diagnostics for liver diseases, announced today that it has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The Phase I grant will support the development of a proteomic assay designed to monitor transplanted cells and tissues.

The project, titled “Development of a Proteomic Assay for Monitoring Transplanted Cells and Tissues” (Award Number R43DK139879), aims to address a critical unmet need in regenerative medicine by enabling clinicians to non-invasively assess the presence and condition of transplanted cells. This technology is expected to enhance patient monitoring and improve outcomes in cell-based therapies.

“We are honored to receive this NIH grant, which validates our innovative approach to tackling a significant challenge in cell therapy,” said Eric Schuur, PhD, CEO and Principal Investigator at HepaTx. “This funding will allow us to further develop our assay platform, bringing us closer to clinical applications that could improve the lives of patients with liver and other diseases.”

This research is supported by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R43DK139879. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

