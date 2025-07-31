Hemostemix Increases Previously Closed Private Placement to $3,000,000

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - Further to its press release dated July 24, 2025, Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0) ("" or the "") wishes to provide an update regarding its previously closed non-brokered private placement (the "").The Company confirms that, following the receipt of additional subscriptions not included in the original Offering which closed on July 23, 2025, the size of the Offering has been increased from $2,969,600 to $3,000,00, through the issuance of an aggregate total of 3,000,000 additional units of the Company (each, a ""), at a price of $0.10 per Unit.Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a "") and one common share purchase warrant (a ""). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering, subject to an acceleration clause: If, on any 10 consecutive trading days occurring after four months and one day from the closing date, the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (or the closing bid if no sales were reported) is greater than a weighted average ofper share, the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by issuing a press release notifying holders that the Warrants will expire 30 days from the date of such press release.In connection with the increased Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $100,032 and issued 1,000,320 finder's options. Each finder's option entitles the holder to purchase one Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.15, exercisable for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.The use of proceeds will be allocated to repayment of CD#1 in full at a 50% discount to face value ($1,250,000) and general working capital in support of the Company's continuing operational expenses, including marketing and sales of VesCell™.The Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101(""), as Mr. Peter Lacey and Mr. Loran Swanberg, both directors of the Company, directly and indirectly participated in the Offering. Pursuant to MI 61-101, the Company will file a material change report providing disclosure in relation to each "related party transaction" on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at. The Company did not file the material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing date of the Offering as the details of the Offering were not settled until shortly prior to the conclusion of the Offering, and the Company wished to complete the Offering on an expedited basis for sound business reasons. The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements available under MI 61-101. The Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement in section 5.4 of MI 61-101 in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and (b) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves each of the significant shareholders, is not more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization. Additionally, the Company is exempt from minority shareholder approval requirement in section 5.6 of MI 61-101 in reliance on section 5.7(1)(a) as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves each of the significant shareholders, is not more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Offering was previously approved by the board of directors of the Company, including disinterested directors. No special committee was established in connection with the transaction, and no materially contrary view was expressed or made by any director.Immediately prior to the Offering, Mr. Lacey owned, directly and indirectly, 9,316,937 Common Shares of the Company, which represented 6.14% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis, based on 1,806,956 stock options that Mr. Lacey owns to acquire 1,806,956 Common Shares and 13,142,200 warrants to acquire 13,142,200 Common Shares. Immediately following the closing of the Offering, Mr. Lacey subscribed to 15,000,000 Units of the Company and now owns, directly and indirectly, 24,316,937 Common Shares of the Company, which represent 13.40% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis and 39,266,093 Common Shares, being 15.6% on a partially diluted basis, assuming the warrants and options are exercised and converted to Common Shares.This news release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 -persons who wish to obtain a copy of the early warning report to be filed by Mr. Lacey in connection with this Offering herein may obtain a copy of such reports fromor by contacting the person named below.Hemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy platform company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, is scaling and selling autologous (patient's own) blood-based stem cell therapy, VesCell™ (ACP-01). Hemostemix has completed seven clinical studies of 318 subjects and published its results in ten peer reviewed publications. ACP-01 is safe, clinically relevant and statistically significant as a treatment for, and. Hemostemix completed its Phase II clinical trial for chronic limb threatening ischemia and published its results in the. As compared to a five year mortality rate of 60% in the CLTI patient population,reported to the 41st meeting of vascular surgeons: 0% mortality, cessation of pain, wound healing in 83% of patients followed for up to 4.5 years, as a midpoint result. Thomas Smeenk, President, CEO & Co-Founder
EM:/ PH: 905-580-4170
Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to the Closing of a non-brokered private placement, in furtherance of sales in Florida of VesCell™ (ACP-01), and the commercialization of ACP-01 via the sale of compassionate treatments under Florida SB 1768. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Hemostemix as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, it is Subject to change after such date. However, Hemostemix expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.