HemoSonics Honored as One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

HemoSonics’ growth was driven by the adoption of the company’s Quantra Hemostasis System, which provides comprehensive blood analysis detailing hemostasis in the operating room in less than 15 minutes

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biotech--HemoSonics, LLC, a medical device company focused on acute bleeding management, today announced it ranks #453 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America, which is now in its 30th year. The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023, during which time HemoSonics more than doubled its revenue. HemoSonics was one of eight North Carolina companies named to the Deloitte Fast 500 in North America. Deloitte honors less than 1% of the over 800,000 privately held companies in the US. A full list of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 winners by state and category can be viewed here.









HemoSonics’ Quantra Hemostasis System consists of the Quantra Hemostasis Analyzer with QPlus and QStat Cartridges, which provide clinicians with information to inform patient-centered decisions on bleeding management that improve care and optimize blood product usage. The Quantra System uses innovative SEER Sonorheometry (Sonic Estimation of Elasticity via Resonance), a proprietary medical-grade ultrasound technology that measures the coagulation properties of a whole blood sample. Quantra provides fast, comprehensive whole-blood coagulation analysis at the point of care or in laboratory settings in less than 15 minutes.

HemoSonics’ Quantra System is FDA-cleared for cardiovascular surgery, trauma, liver transplantation, and major orthopedic surgery. It requires minimal resources to maintain, is easy to operate and interpret, and enables hospitals to standardize a clinically and operationally efficient viscoelastic testing program.

“Innovation is at the heart of what we do at HemoSonics, and we’re thrilled to be mentioned alongside companies of all industries who are changing the world for the better,” said Bob Roda, HemoSonics President and CEO. “Our technology positively impacts hospitals and patient outcomes, and recognition such as this helps drive our company forward in our pursuit of excellence and further innovation.”

To be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology sold to customers in products that contribute to most of the company’s operating revenues and have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million.

“For 30 years, we’ve been celebrating companies actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the fintech industry made a strong showing on this year’s list, along with life sciences,” said Steve Fineberg, vice chair, U.S. technology sector leader at Deloitte. “Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in the performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies on the list in our program’s history. This year’s winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue performing at a high level, which deserves to be celebrated.”

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500:

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ranks the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

About HemoSonics:

HemoSonics, LLC is a medical device technology company focused on acute bleeding management, resulting in better patient care and lower overall medical costs. The Quantra Hemostasis Analyzer, HemoSonics’ flagship product, is designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by providing optimized coagulation information. The Quantra System’s easy and fast interpretation enables simple, more efficient point-of-care and laboratory bleeding management.

Based in Durham, North Carolina, HemoSonics is part of the Stago Group, a leading in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to exploring thrombosis and hemostasis. Visit HemoSonics.com to learn more.

About Deloitte:

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

